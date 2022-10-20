Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Community Hears From Carbon County Commission Candidates
The final installment of the Meet the Candidates events for this election year took place on Thursday evening at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. This time, the focus was on the race for the Carbon County Commissioner/Surveyor position. The three in the hot seat were incumbent Tony Martines, Alan “Paul” Riddle and Fuzzy Nance.
etvnews.com
Carbon County Hotels Receive Great Praise
The Carbon County Commission once again carved out time during its regularly scheduled meeting to recognize the Tourism Super Service Award recipients for the month of October. Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange presented this recognition, beginning by stating that she received a letter that had her changing the dynamics...
etvnews.com
Historical Society Presents a Unique Look at Emery County
Photographer and videographer Ben Grimes presented a slideshow showing the past and present of Emery County during a historical society meeting on Thursday evening. He used his camera and drone to give a unique look at landscape and people of today and yesteryear. His love of the county and his hobby entertained and educated the society during its monthly meeting.
etvnews.com
BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
ksl.com
1 dead in rollover crash in Uintah County
RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man died in a rollover crash near 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett on Saturday. About 9 p.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived they were directed to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Peyton is the 13-year-old daughter of Jenny and the late Scott Gardner of Castle Dale. School Activities: Cheer, Journalism, Band, Honor Society. Hobbies/Interests: My Business, Reading, Sewing, Writing. Future Plans: Go into History or become a Teacher.
etvnews.com
Carbon’s Season Ends in Richfield
The Dinos were given the #12 seed and took on #5 Richfield on Friday in the first round of the 3A State Football Tournament. The Wildcats jumped out in front early in this one and never looked back. Six first-half touchdowns put Carbon in a big hole. The Dinos never could climb out and went on to lose 49-0.
etvnews.com
Green River Sends Pinnacle Packing
Two rivals met on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Championship. #20 Pinnacle traveled to #13 Green River for the pivotal match, setting up the win-or-go-home contest. The Pirates defended their home territory with a 25-7 beating in the first set. They then repeated their performance in...
Comments / 0