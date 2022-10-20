Tillamook County 2023 Calendar Contest ALL GRADES K-12 “Reconnecting with my Community” ART DUE – 11/10/22

Read full article on original website
Tillamook Bay Community College President Ross Tomlin honored with highest Oreogn Community College Association award – prestigious Howard Cherry Award
Dr. Ross Tomlin has been awarded the Howard Cherry Community College Administrator award for 2022 by the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA). The award is its highest honor, and represents outstanding accomplishments on behalf of community colleges in Oregon. It is named after the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. Awardees must be responsible for bringing statewide recognition to community colleges through their contributions. Tomlin will be presented with the award at the OCCA conference in Sunriver, Oregon, on November 3.
Just what we need for State Representative – Logan Laity
In the race for House District 32 we have two candidates who are newcomers to the state political scene, but one stands literally and figuratively head and shoulders above the other. Logan Laity has been preparing himself for this job throughout his entire young life, and for the past several years of that life, I’ve had the joy and honor to work with him and watch his progress.
Tourism Excellence Awards Presented at Tillamook Coast Visitors Association Banquet
The first tourism banquet Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) has held since 2019 took place on October 18, 2022 at the Tillamook Creamery. The event was an opportunity to gather with members of the tourism and hospitality industry and share information about TCVA’s community, business, stewardship and destination management programs. It was also a way to recognize the excellent work done by individuals, nonprofits and businesses by honoring them with Excellence Awards.
Community Meeting: Alderbrook Golf Course Discussion at Hydrangea Ranch Monday Oct. 24th at Noon
Alderbrook Golf Course: There is a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24th at noon at the Big Barn on the Hydrangea Ranch, 9455 Kilchis River Rd., Tillamook. If you’re interested in playing golf this spring at Alderbrook or would like to see this property survive as a golf course, please be there.
OCEANSIDE Incorporation Conversation – The last word
It was a little more than a year ago that the ONA Board introduced the topic of incorporation to Oceansiders as an alternative to continuing under the governance of the Tillamook County Commissioners. At that time, we stated: “Our sole goal is to foster an informed and robust community conversation about how to prepare for Oceanside‘s second hundred years!” Wherever they stand, few could deny that we achieved that goal – although “robust” may putting it mildly. Now the ballots are arriving in our mailboxes, and Oceansiders will have the final word in choosing our future.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER’S QUESTIONS FOR CANDIDATES: City of Oceanside (proposed) City Council
It’s election time – and in Tillamook County there has been an increase in participation in our government process with many races having multiple choices. The Pioneer is proud to provide this opportunity for our community to make informed voting choices and learn about the candidates. Tillamook County Pioneer’s Questions for the Candidates – November 2022. We will post the candidate’s answers (that we received) in all the national, state and local races, including those from candidates in uncontested races. These questions were gathered from a diverse array of Tillamook County citizens, and provides an opportunity for constituents to compare candidates answers directly.
Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway
Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeilly moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: The Fog of Politics and Economics
I thought I’d begin my report this week with a few words about fog and hot air. After all – it is election season!. Driving home carefully through the fog Saturday night, I was thinking about our change of seasons. Here at the coast, we get fog in the fall. And in the summer, we get fog too! So much for change! And why is it foggy here when it is sunny everywhere else?
Tillamook Cheesemakers Secue Cowapa League Title with Win Over Scappoose on Friday Oct. 21st
After a slow 0-2 start to the season, the Cheesemakers football squad (4-0 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) have won their last six games in a row, including a thriller last Friday night against league foe the Scappoose Indians (3-1 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) to capture their first league. title in...
ENDORSING GREAT PUBLIC SERVANTS
All of us seek integrity, talent, and courage in our leaders so we can have effective policies. Indivisible North Coast Oregon (INCO) is a grassroots group based in Clatsop County and is pleased to endorse these outstanding candidates. They are worthy of your votes in this election. All of them...
