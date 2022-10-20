Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Persona 5 Royal Is Already Discounted For PC
You can grab Persona 5 Royal--one of the best RPGs of recent memory--on PC for just $52.79 (normally $60) through Fanatical. The key unlocks on Steam and is valid for US customers only. As with all Fanatical purchases, you’ll get a 5%-off coupon to use on future orders. In...
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Free Games For November 2022 Have Apparently Leaked
Prime Gaming's free games for November 2022 have apparently leaked early. According to the leak, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim seven games in November, including Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. Considering that this leak came from Dealabs poster billbil-kun--the person behind the always-accurate PlayStation Plus freebie leaks--it seems likely that the list is correct. We expect for Prime Gaming to make an official announcement covering November's lineup later this week. Here's the full list of games posted to Dealabs:
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon
The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch. The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night....
Gamespot
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Gamespot
Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.
Gamespot
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Servers PC Will Be Staying Offline
Bandai Namco has announced that, thanks to an "aging" system, PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain offline. While this will bring an end to online functions for that game, PC servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin have been reactivated and online functions for the base edition of Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered will be restored in the future.
Gamespot
Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer
Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content. The...
Gamespot
Every Confirmed Pokemon For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet So Far
A new Pokemon game means a new generation of pocket monsters to hunt, battle, and collect. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looks set to continue that catch 'em all tradition, and ahead of its release later in 2022, you can expect a constant trickle of reveals for the next game in the long-running series.
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Trailer Highlights Improvements To Combat And Enemies
Ahead of its early November release, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok has detailed some of the changes to the sequel's enemy design and combat. At the start of Ragnarok, Kratos has both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, giving players far more combat options than the start of the previous game. This has allowed enemy design to be more complex from the get-go, too, with Sony Santa Monica focusing on providing both more variety and more mini bosses for you to tackle. As one combat designer states in the video below, it's all about balancing "frustration and engagement."
Gamespot
DualSense Edge Preorders Are Live Now
DualSense Edge preorders are live now at PlayStation Direct. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with other listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge releases on January 26, 2023.
Gamespot
Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires. "Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The...
Gamespot
Signalis Review - Silent Thrill
They say everything old is new again, and that's definitely been the case for survival-horror games lately. Full remakes, remasters, and reboots have made the headlines in one of gaming's more underserved genres, with no end in sight. So it's been an exciting change of pace to play Signalis, which is blatantly inspired by landmark franchises like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, but offers its own original horror universe to explore.
Gamespot
7 PC Game Bundle For $6.66 Promises To Be A Devilishly Good Time
Fanatical’s Hellfire Bundle is on sale for a limited time, offering $143.93-worth of horror and action PC games for a season-appropriate $6.66. And if you use the code “SCREAM666,” you can get an additional 6.66% off the final price at checkout. The Hellfire bundle includes seven games,...
Gamespot
Respawn: "No Real Updates" On Apex Legends Cross-Progression
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been praised for the game's delightful movement mechanics, unique LTMs, and believable, diverse cast of well-designed characters. With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, the developer has revealed a great deal of information about the new content coming to Apex this season--including a new legend, a beautiful new map, and even a new gifting mechanic that allows players to gift items to their friends. Sadly, there's a single highly requested feature that has once again been left off the list: cross-progression.
Gamespot
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Screenshots Leak, So Watch Out For Spoilers
God of War Ragnarok is set for release on November 9, but unfortunately for fans who wanted to go into the experience with fresh eyes, the game is leaking ahead of time. A Twitter account is posting screenshots of the game that contain spoilers, according to VGC, which has seen the account.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Patch Includes Balance Changes And A Bug Fix
A new patch is out now for Elden Ring, but don't expect too much in the way of major changes or new features. Version 1.07.1, which is described as a hotfix, is out now across console and PC with the aim of fixing a bug and improving game balance. Ash...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Zarya Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new modes, maps, and heroes to the hero shooter. It also changes the game to a 5v5, dropping one tank on each team, shifting the meta. While the strategies might be different, Zarya, a tank hero who can deal a ton of damage after mitigating damage, is still quite powerful. Here's how to best use Zarya in Overwatch 2. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Steam Scream Fest Is Live - Check Out The Best Halloween Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Steam has joined in on the Halloween fun by launching Scream Fest, a week-long sale filled with horror game deals. The sale runs until November 1, so make sure to make your selections before the deals expire. Scream Fest includes horror staples like the Resident Evil franchise as well as games like Control which substitute pure horror for haunting atmospheres. All told, there are hundreds of games on sale. We've rounded up some of the highlights from the Steam Scream Fest below, but make sure to check out the storefront for the full slate of discounts.
Comments / 0