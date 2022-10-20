Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO