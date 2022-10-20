Read full article on original website
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks tallied a hat trick as Bridgeton defeated Wildwood Catholic 3-1 in Bridgeton. The game was scoreless going into halftime before Bridgeton (7-11) broke through with three scores while Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) tallied one. Bridgeton’s Emily Perez made 14 saves while Grace Murphy also recorded 14 for Wildwood Catholic....
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Kingsway edges Clearview in OT - Boys soccer recap
Senior Dean Martin connected in the 88th minute as Kingsway won on the road, 1-0, over Clearview. Maximus Bobadilla preserved the shutout with four saves for Kingsway (11-5-1). Connor Bowers stopped seven shots for Clearview (7-7-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
No. 16 Holmdel over Neptune in OT- Boys soccer recap
David Weiner scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lift Holmdel, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Neptune in Holmdel. Holmdel improved to 14-2-1 with the win, and it also won its second in a row. Neptune fell to 11-4-1 with the loss.
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)
Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Girls soccer: Kingsway blanks Clearview ahead of sectional playoffs
Juniors Ally Phalines and Maddie Hicks each had a goal to help pace Kingsway to a 2-0 win over Clearview in Woolwich Township. Junior Emma Nguyen chipped in with an assist for Kingsway (8-8), which is seeded sixth in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where they will host 11th-seeded Toms River East on Wednesday in the first round.
Boys soccer: St. Augustine beats Hammonton in CAL Tournament final
Alex Clark netted a pair of goals and Salvatore Coppola also scored as fifth-seeded St. Augustine rallied to beat third-seeded Hammonton 3-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game in Hammonton. Mason Taylor made seven saves for St. Augustine, which trailed 1-0 at the break before battling back. St. Augustine...
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak
Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
Brick Township over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Horvath scored two first half goals as Brick Township defeated Point Pleasant Boro in Brick. Rian Stainton assisted on both goals for Brick Township (4-10-2) and Trinitie Maloney made 15 saves for the shutout. Ava Bjorndahl had nine saves for Point Pleasant Boro (13-3). The N.J. High School Sports...
Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Wade Hudak scored two goals in Ocean City’s 5-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Erma. Jon Leap, Connor Smith and Tanner Bell added a goal apiece for Ocean City (12-3-1). Anderson Ryan made 10 saves for Lower Cape May (7-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Middlesex over Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Gabriel Tacco scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute as Middlesex defeated Bound Brook, 3-2, in Bound Brook. Andres Tobar added two goals for Middlesex (13-7), including the tying goal in the 57th minute, and Joseph Caruso made 14 saves. Julian Augilar and Daniel Hernandez each scored a goal...
