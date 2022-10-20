ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor Harrell Statement on Killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.

By Jamie Housen
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hfb9C_0igvepvF00

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community. D’Vonne was known for his kindness, determination, and passion for uplifting the Seattle community and making a positive impact in the Central District with his business, The Postman, which honored the legacy of his late grandfather. Along with his family-run business, he was also a youth sports coach, giving his time and talent to mentoring our young people and shaping the next generation of leaders in this city. The profound impact he had on the Central District and Seattle will not be forgotten. I am praying for his wife KeAnna, his children, and everyone in the community who had the privilege of knowing him.

“We know gun violence affects our communities every day in different forms, and disproportionately impacts communities of color and young Black men. We cannot allow a senseless tragedy like this to be the norm in our city. I will continue to take meaningful, urgent action to comprehensively address public safety in Seattle, tackle gun violence like the public health crisis we know it is, and build a safe city for all.”

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

The Alex Clardy Edition

I am writing to let you, constituents of District 1 and other City of Seattle residents, know the bittersweet news that Alex Clardy will be moving on from the Legislative Department. He will be entering an exciting new stage in his life and career. Alex has been accepted into flight school, where he will train to become an airline pilot.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s IT Professional lends a helping hand at the Seattle/King County Vision Clinic

October 20-23 The Seattle/King County Clinic is a free health clinic held at Seattle Center. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits and private businesses to transform Seattle Center facilities into a vision care operation. Seattle/King County Clinic is...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q3 Data Updates

New data shows progress in key areas of bringing people indoors, new housing units, and reducing encampment site numbers. Seattle – Today, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled the third quarter data updates for the City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. These new data sets come on the heels of the transmittal of Mayor Harrell’s 2023-24 budget proposal to the City Council that includes increases to the City’s investments in City-managed homelessness response services, the City’s Unified Care Team, and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Council President Debora Juarez Denounces Behavior as “Unacceptable”

Seattle, WA – Council PresidentDebora Juarez (District 5 – North Seattle) issued the following statement in response to reports about the Seattle Police Department’s response to ‘disturbing incidents’ at her home:. Today I spoke with Chief Adrian Diaz and discussed the patently unacceptable behavior directed...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board announces candidates for annual election

The Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board is hosting its annual election of board members. The election will occur by mail-in ballot only. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters and must be received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early to ensure they are received by the November 1 deadline.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

See Yourself in Cyber…in Seattle IT!

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. One of the key messages for this year’s cybersecurity awareness campaign is “See Yourself in Cyber”. While securing the City’s technology systems can often be complicated and nuanced, this year’s theme spotlights the fact that a huge part of successful cyber defense comes down to people.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Aishwarya Nair Brings Color to Pinehurst with Flowers Grown at Jackson Park P-Patch

Where are you from and what brought you to Seattle?. I was born and raised in India and moved to Seattle four or five years ago. I’ve loved finding a community. I’ve always been someone who never really felt a strong sense of community, even though I had people who considered themselves part of my community. It’s weird. But I visited Seattle a long time ago and fell in love with the place. I’m one of those people who is very nostalgic, and I am in love with the way Seattle feeds into that. There is something about fall here that is very wistful and mysterious. There is just a mysterious wistful vibe. I love being here and being my own person, doing my own thing. Just figuring things out with the help of my partner Connor and our wonderful little cats that frequent the P-Patch in their little backpacks.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Norie Sato’s new permanent artwork installed on the waterfront

Artwork by Seattle artist Norie Sato has been installed at the Union Street Pedestrian Bridge. Two elements designed by Sato – a screen wall, and a monumental sculpture – grace the new pathway, elevator and stairs that provide access to Alaskan Way and the waterfront from Western Avenue at Union Street. The pedestrian bridge and artwork will open in November and are being installed as part of the Seattle Waterfront Program managed by the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects at the City of Seattle and funded by the Office of Arts & Culture’s 1% for Art program.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Hero of the Deep: Julia Colson

On October 15, the Seattle Kraken honored Julia Colson as the first Kraken Hero of The Deep during the first period of the opening game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The One Roof Foundation will donate $32,000 to Seattle/King County Clinic in Julia’s honor. Note: Links below will open...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Deconstruction

This page provides information about the what, why, and how to deconstruct buildings. Deconstruction, the systematic disassembly of buildings to maximize reuse, is gaining momentum as an alternative to demolition. Deconstruction has multiple benefits, such as capturing useful wood for incorporation into new buildings, avoiding stormwater and dust impacts from demolition, and sending less material to landfill.
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Morales’ Statement on the Halted Expansion of the SODO Homelessness Shelter

SEATTLE – Councilmember Tammy Morales (District 2, South Seattle and the Chinatown / International District) issued the following statement after King County Executive Dow Constantine announced today that the County will not be moving forward with the expansion of the SODO Enhanced Shelter. The current site will continue to operate the 270-bed shelter, and the remainder of the site will be used for non-homelessness related County business:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

View Our Projects

Acting Now (Current Projects) SPU is partnering across different sectors to test new approaches, learn together, and ultimately improve food rescue outcomes while cutting waste. Food Rescue Bin Pilot: Standardization, Reuse, and Communication. In 2022, SPU piloted recommendations from the 2021 Grocery Rescue Assessment with three Safeway stores and three...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Washington Park Arboretum Woodland Meadows

RFP Submittal Due Date: 5:00 PM PST, November 15, 2022. Project Title: Washington Park Arboretum Woodland Meadows. Scope of Work: The University of Washington Botanic Gardens (UW), in equal partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), and the Arboretum Foundation (AF) are engaging in pre-design and conceptual design studies for the Woodland Meadow project at Washington Park Arboretum. This new space will be used as a year-round gathering and celebration space and will include one or more site features dedicated to honoring the contribution to the Arboretum’s volunteers. The Arboretum team has high aspirations for augmenting programming that is inclusive for the whole community, and a more functional gathering space.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Growing up at the Monterrey Restaurant

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, and projects connected to Seattle’s Latinx community. Growing up at the Monterrey Restaurant. by Aeon Corvidae. My brother Jeremy and I had the special privilege to grow...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with Lake City Collective

If you’ve ever wondered who supports the language line at the Seattle Office of Economic Development, we have Lake City Collective to thank. Lake City Collective, founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife Peggy Hernández and César García, is a grassroots nonprofit organization doing advocacy-in-action work on issues that primarily affect BIPOC communities in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood and surrounding areas. Lake City Collective’s knowledgeable staff helps non-English speaking small business owners navigate complicated city bureaucracy with ease. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we sat down with Lake City Collective’s César Garcia to learn more about the organization, advocacy work, and cultural heritage.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Proposes Unified Care Team Investments to Make Neighborhoods and Public Spaces Clean and Accessible

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell shared additional details of his Unified Care Team plan for clean and accessible Seattle neighborhoods, parks, and open spaces as included in the mayor’s proposed budget. The proposal includes new investments to enhance services offered by the Unified Care Team and to adjust from one citywide approach to several geographic-based teams focused on serving neighborhoods.
SEATTLE, WA

