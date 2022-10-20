ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space viewing fun happening at Bays Mountain Park, meteor shower occurring early tomorrow morning

By Laurel Blanchard
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you are interested in seeing some celestial objects, look no further than Bays Mountain Park. The park hosts weekly Star Watches and Solar Watches for the public to take a closer look at the sky.

Star Watches at Bays Mountain Park start Saturday nights at dusk, around 7 p.m., until the end of November.

NOAA issues their Winter Weather Outlook for 2022-2023

Make sure to head to the park for their Solar Watch program too. The Solar Watches stop at the end of October. They currently happen on both Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Both programs are free of charge.

Also happening this week is the Orionid Meteor Shower, if you keep your eyes peeled, you could see some meteors shooting across the sky. The best time to see the meteor shower is tomorrow morning at dawn away from any lights.

