ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Click10.com

Explainer: Amendments on ballot: What do they mean?

There are three amendments on the ballot, but what do they mean and how should you vote?. How you vote is up to you to decide, but here’s an explanation. The first of the three amendments have to do with property taxes on home improvements for storm season and flood protection.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy