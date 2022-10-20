Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnky.com
10th annual Med Center Health Heroes Festival returns
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-After a two year hiatus, Med Center Health’s Heroes Festival is back and better than ever!. Kids will get the chance at the 10th annual event to meet our community’s EMS, police officers, and firefighters while also getting to see their ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars! Depending on the weather, they will also bring the helicopter out.
Warren Water holding 2022 art contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Water District is holding its second annual art contest. The 2022 theme is “What Water Means to Me,” a way to show the importance of water in our daily lives. Entries are due by Friday, Nov. 4 at Warren Water offices.
LifeSkills employees given statewide recognition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A full-time college student at WKU and only 21 years old, Princess Reed has received statewide recognition for the mental health work that she does. She was given the WellCare Health Champion Award that recognizes individuals who play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes and supporting community well-being.
Edmonson residents post brown, discolored county water to Facebook
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Across Edmonson County, residents post pictures of brown bed sheets, discolored bathtubs and faucets: evidence of brown county water. The question “Why is my water brown,” is circulating across Edmonson’s social media. Edmonson County Water District says this brown water is the result...
Pet of the Day – Rico
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Rico. He is very loving and needs a great family to take him home. Be sure to Adopt Rico from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on Butler Way. Officials say Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the 100 block of Butler Way Sunday. BGPD responded to the location just after midnight after receiving a call of a shooting.
Voting security with Warren County Clerk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Clerk, Lynette Yates, today talked to us about voter security and uncertainty surrounding the mail in ballots to help clear the air for those who might be skeptical about voting this year or sending in their vote via the mail. After the 2020 election, many things changed surrounding voting, in order to make things safer and add more integrity. Yates told News 40 in her interview “All of our equipment has security cameras on it at our voter building, everything, from the time it’s there to where it’s delivered and then when it goes back. That was part of the legislation changes as well this year, that all of your voter equipment has to be under surveillance”.
WCSO: Man arrested on DUI charge after nearly hitting pedestrians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he drove while intoxicated. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his truck into water. Officials responded to Basil Griffin Park, where they say they determined the driver was “very intoxicated.”
