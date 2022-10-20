BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County Clerk, Lynette Yates, today talked to us about voter security and uncertainty surrounding the mail in ballots to help clear the air for those who might be skeptical about voting this year or sending in their vote via the mail. After the 2020 election, many things changed surrounding voting, in order to make things safer and add more integrity. Yates told News 40 in her interview “All of our equipment has security cameras on it at our voter building, everything, from the time it’s there to where it’s delivered and then when it goes back. That was part of the legislation changes as well this year, that all of your voter equipment has to be under surveillance”.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO