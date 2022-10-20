Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission
Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.
Apex Legends Season 15's New Map Explores The Bright Side Of A Broken Moon, Contrasting Heaven And Hell
Apex Legends Season 15 is lunar-themed; it's titled Eclipse and features ferrofluid-wielding technowitch Catalyst as a new playable character. The season adds a brand-new battle royale map to the game as well. Named Broken Moon, the new map is located on a lunar colony built upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon of Boreas, which is the home planet of both Catalyst and Seer.
Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer
Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content. The...
Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers
Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.
Respawn: "No Real Updates" On Apex Legends Cross-Progression
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been praised for the game's delightful movement mechanics, unique LTMs, and believable, diverse cast of well-designed characters. With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, the developer has revealed a great deal of information about the new content coming to Apex this season--including a new legend, a beautiful new map, and even a new gifting mechanic that allows players to gift items to their friends. Sadly, there's a single highly requested feature that has once again been left off the list: cross-progression.
Apex Legends Season 15 Gameplay Trailer Puts Catalyst's Abilities Under The Spotlight
With the official launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse just over a week away, excitement has begun building among curious players who are eager to see the newest legend--and her abilities--on display. Today, they got that chance, when Apex developer Respawn Entertainment released the Eclipse gameplay trailer. The trailer...
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon
The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch. The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night....
RiverCity Girls 2 - Marian Gameplay Trailer
Meet Marian, badass brawler and one of the new playable characters in 2D beat-'em-up River City Girls 2! Armed with hard-hitting grapples, brutal boxing techniques, and abs of steel, this former damsel in distress from the Double Dragon series is ready to team up with Misako and Kyoko to put the hurt on anyone who gets in their way! River City Girls 2 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and PC!
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II: Every Perk, Killstreak, Mode, And Field Upgrade At Launch Revealed
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and now Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer...
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Studio Is Working On A "Premium" Multiplayer Tactical-Shooter
CI Games has detailed its plans for the next five years, sharing a roadmap with investors in which it has revealed that it is working on two new games. CI's internal Underdog Studio, which has been responsible for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series of games, will helm a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter" that is codenamed Project Scorpio and is being designed as a live-service title. The company's last Sniper: Ghost Warrior game, Contracts 2, was released back in 2021 and was set in Kuamar, a fictional Middle East location.
Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires. "Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The...
Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.
Star Wars Eclipse Leak Was Intentional, Meant To Gauge Interest - Report
Over the weekend, story details of Star Wars: Eclipse leaked. Other sources now claim that the leak was intentional. Documents concern Eclipse's story details were leaked to the Sacred Symbols podcast, transcribed by VGC. According to Insider Gaming, it was a controlled leak, meant to gauge interest in the title. Sources claimed that the leak is also meant to bolster recruitment efforts for Quantic Dream.
Steam Scream Fest Is Live - Check Out The Best Halloween Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Steam has joined in on the Halloween fun by launching Scream Fest, a week-long sale filled with horror game deals. The sale runs until November 1, so make sure to make your selections before the deals expire. Scream Fest includes horror staples like the Resident Evil franchise as well as games like Control which substitute pure horror for haunting atmospheres. All told, there are hundreds of games on sale. We've rounded up some of the highlights from the Steam Scream Fest below, but make sure to check out the storefront for the full slate of discounts.
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Servers PC Will Be Staying Offline
Bandai Namco has announced that, thanks to an "aging" system, PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain offline. While this will bring an end to online functions for that game, PC servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin have been reactivated and online functions for the base edition of Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered will be restored in the future.
Age of Empires II And IV Are Headed To Xbox Consoles In 2023
As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Age of Empires series, Microsoft announced that Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV will be headed to Xbox consoles. These real-time strategy games will be available through Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will also arrive on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Why are Dead Space's Jump Scares So Effective?
Hey, Stu here. In this video, I'm going to unravel what makes the original Dead Space such a classic in the horror genre. I'm going to layout the art of Dead Space's jump scares, and why it's a master class in its use of not just horror, but terror as well. So buckle up, and let's learn why necormorphs keep us up at night. And with the Dead Space Remake just a few months away, what better time than now to look back on this pinnacle space horror.
Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Uncharted Appears To Be Sony's Weakest PC Launch Yet
Sony has found some success porting its older exclusives to PC in recent years, but its latest one seemingly has not sold as well as previous games. According to SteamDB data, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection notched a peak player count of 10,851, which wasn't enough to break into Steam's top 100 games.
