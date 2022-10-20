Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Gary O'Neil furious as VAR decisions go against Cherries
Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil said video assistant referee decisions are "getting ridiculous" after his side were beaten 2-0 by West Ham. O'Neil was unhappy as Kurt Zouma scored a glancing header for the first goal despite the ball having hit the hands of Hammers' defender Thilo Kehrer. West Ham...
BBC
Suffolk's GenX Radio presenter Tim Gough dies on air
A radio presenter who died while on air has been described as "a warm, caring, fun guy" who was loved dearly by those who knew him. Tim Gough, 55, died from a suspected heart attack at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while presenting GenX Radio's Monday breakfast show earlier. He...
Comments / 0