Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Coming to Verrado in 2023

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is estimated to open in Buckeye during the third quarter of 2023 in Verrado, serving its burgers and beers within the distinctive former Verrado Community Welcome Center.

Verrado will be home to Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers on the northeast corner of West McDowell Road and North Verrado Way, at 1915 North Verrado Way.

The first Buckeye location in the former Welcome Center will span approximately 5,300-square-feet in addition to a 1,350 square-foot outdoor wrap-around misted patio. The space will include the restaurant's signature plush leather booths and large bar, nearly 40 feet long, with more than 50 HD flat screen TVs and a cutting-edge sound system perfect for fans eager to watch their favorite sporting events.

“We are looking forward to contributing to the growth of Buckeye with our quality burgers and beer," said S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, the restaurant group behind Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. "This space is very special as its original design was for the former Verrado Community Welcome Center. The structure of this space is unique compared to our other locations. We are excited to serve this part of the metro area and especially in this outstanding community.”

Scottsdale-based Square One Concepts is the umbrella company of 13 locations of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, with two others also slated for 2023 in Maricopa and in northwest Tucson; two locations of Bourbon & Bones Chophouse|Bar with a third opening in North Peoria in 2023; the new B&B Cocktail Lounge in Old Town Scottsdale with another set to open in Downtown Phoenix at Chase Field next year; and Famous 48 in Scottsdale with a second location planned for Gilbert also next year.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers first distinguished itself in 2011 when it opened in the Grayhawk neighborhood of north Scottsdale.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Happy Hour will be 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday featuring $4 domestics, $5 Four Peaks pints, $8.95 select appetizers and $10.95 All-American Burger accompanied with chips.