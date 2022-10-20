Phoenix appoints official historian to preserve, share city's past

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has announced the appointment of Steve Schumacher as the Mayor’s Office Official Historian.

“Steve will work with us to document and share the history of Phoenix, from its earliest days to the present,” Gallego said.

“I have always believed the future of Phoenix builds on the strong foundation of its past, beginning with the ancient indigenous peoples who first lived here. By understanding our unique cultural history and traditions, we can celebrate in a way that helps residents learn, understand and respect our past."

According to a city release, Schumacher’s “passion for researching Phoenix history and educating Valley residents was formed about 10 years ago.

“On a day that reached 118 degrees, he asked ‘why did people come here in the first place?’”

Schumacher will work in educating the public about Phoenix’s history and will pay particular attention to enlightening teachers and students.

He will work closely with the mayor, city staff, “and history-related groups to actively honor and celebrate our civic memory,” the release stated.

One of the first projects on which Schumacker will focus is identifying locations in and around downtown neighborhoods such as:

The Rosson House . Tucked inside downtown Phoenix’s Heritage Square and now on the National Register of Historic Places, the Victorian home was near collapse when the city purchased and renovated it. Since it opened again in 1980, it has offered visitors a glance at what life was like in late 19th century Phoenix.

Eastlake Park is one of the oldest parks in the city, surrounded by a neighborhood that embodies the history of the Black community. The playground is home to a pair of alligator statues, homage to the reptiles which, as legend has it, lived in the park’s lake more than 100 years ago. One of the neighborhood’s most prominent residents, Calvin C. Goode, was the city’s longest-serving council member and a leader of the civil rights movement.

Pueblo Grande Museum and Archeological Park . Ancestors of the Akimel O'Odham and Pee Posh people, known as the Hohokam, have lived in and around the Phoenix area for thousands of years. The park’s archeological site showcases rare examples of their architectural and engineering skills, including irrigation canals that were a fundamental building block of modern-day Phoenix.

“Visitors we host during NFL Super Bowl LVII will be delighted by these hidden gems in Phoenix. As I meet with global companies exploring Phoenix for expansion, it’s a privilege to share these amazing places that exist throughout the city,” Gallego said.