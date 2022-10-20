Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray details COVID experience, working way back to game shape
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about rejoining practice on Thursday afternoon, the experience he had with COVID-19, working his way back into game shape, targeting Saturday to return to the court and what he witnessed from the home opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
