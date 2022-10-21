ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court documents: Texts, footage show Michael Valva's expletive-laden rants over his sons' incontinence issues

Text messages leading up to Thomas Valva's death that were shown in court Thursday illustrate growing frustration and anger by Michael Valva and his ex-fiancée over the Valva brothers' incontinence issues.

Photos shown in court.

On Nov. 16, 2019 after finding out his sons soiled their pants, Michael Valva texted Angela Polina, "I'll beat them up again. Talking don't work. Maybe a bloody face will. He already peed, no problem. I'll be kicking his a** again. Tell them I'm gonna kick their a** again...like I said, I'm going to hit them with a belt."

Prosecutors also showed surveillance video taken inside and outside of the Valva home on Jan. 17, 2020, the day of Thomas Valva's death.

Sgt. Norberto Flores, a lead detective in the case, testified that in one of the video clips, a naked Thomas Valva could be seen falling repeatedly in the backyard and Michael Valva could be heard yelling at his son, saying, "You fell on concrete, can't send you to school, you f******* idiot."

In another clip recorded less than an hour before Thomas Valva died, Flores said Michael Valva yelled at his son, "God damn you. Get up. Get up. F***** slob. Get up."

Photos shown in court.

Police responded to the Valva home at 9:40 a.m. that day after receiving a 911 call that Thomas Valva had fallen in the driveway.

The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital a short time later.

Photos shown in court.

The trial continues on Friday with more surveillance video and the Valva family's cleaning lady testifying.

