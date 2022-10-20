Program helps high school seniors pursue college degree

A new program is making it easier for some high school seniors to pursue a college degree.

All students at both Ossining and Peekskill school districts who complete high school diploma requirements can bypass the application process and will be automatically accepted to SUNY Westchester Community College beginning this school year.

This partnership is similar to the one agreement established with Port Chester Schools earlier this year.

Officials say this admissions process removes barriers to a college degree which translates to higher paying jobs.

Students who chose to attend WCC will bypass the application fee and will be considered for financial aid.

WCC is hoping to expand the program to include other school districts in the county.