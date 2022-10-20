ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program helps high school seniors pursue college degree

A new program is making it easier for some high school seniors to pursue a college degree.

All students at both Ossining and Peekskill school districts who complete high school diploma requirements can bypass the application process and will be automatically accepted to SUNY Westchester Community College beginning this school year.

This partnership is similar to the one agreement established with Port Chester Schools earlier this year.

Officials say this admissions process removes barriers to a college degree which translates to higher paying jobs.

Students who chose to attend WCC will bypass the application fee and will be considered for financial aid.

WCC is hoping to expand the program to include other school districts in the county.

Yonkers announces citywide curfew for minors on Halloween

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced today the Yonkers Police Department is issuing a citywide Halloween curfew for children 16 years old or younger. As part of the curfew, the Yonkers Police Department says that children 11 years old and younger must be home by 10 p.m. Twelve and 13-year-olds must be home by 10:30 p.m. Those who are 14, 15 or 16 years old must be home by 11 p.m.
YONKERS, NY
