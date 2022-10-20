ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Bill O’Reilly: Americans are ANGRY & Joe Biden DOESN’T CARE

Bill O’Reilly says the mainstream media likely isn’t adequately reflecting how ANGRY the everyday American currently is. Americans are get getting ‘HAMMERED’ right now — from increasing crime, to sky-high inflation, and very few signs that Democrats in power have any solid plans to actually improve today’s America. And all these problems, O’Reilly explains, and the president’s inability to recognize them, is PROOF that Joe BIden truly doesn’t care bout YOU. Plus, O’Reilly gives his latest thoughts on upcoming midterm elections…
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

The Microwave Introduced On This Date In 1955

Today in 1812, the United States frigate United States captured the British vessel Macedonian during the War of 1812. Today in 1870, the first United States trademark was issued. The recipient? The Averill Chemical Paint Company of New York City. Today in 1929, Albert B. Fall, President Harding's Secretary of...
iheart.com

The left is 'IN FAVOR OF WAR’ & it’s all over NONSENSE

For the first time since World War II, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division was deployed to Europe. They're just miles from the Ukraine border, and potentially could step-in if a NATO country is in danger from Russia and Putin. But if America were to become involved, Glenn says, it would likely be because of oil and pipelines...which the Biden administration so badly wants to destroy. In this clip, Glenn and Stu discuss how America just took one step closer to war and why that war — thanks to the far-left — would be based on NONSENSE and a 'warped philosophy.'

Comments / 0

Community Policy