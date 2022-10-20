Read full article on original website
Congressman’s Ouster Imperils Democrats’ Hold on Oregon Seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less...
New Statewide Report Reveals Significant Impacts From Firearm Injury Across Oregon
PORTLAND, Oregon - A first-of-its-kind statewide firearm injury report from Oregon Health & Science University reveals thousands of injuries affecting urban and rural counties alike across Oregon. The report, compiled by the newly developing Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, finds a 90% increase in the number of firearm...
Oregon’s Newest House District Holds First General Election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $27 Million Headed to Oregon for COVID-19 Recovery
Washington, D.C. – Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $27,167,202.82 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding is headed to the state of Oregon for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As Oregon continues its recovery...
Wildfire in Southwest Washington Prompts Evacuation Orders
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
Artist Rallies Support to Make Offer on Beatrice Morrow Cannady House
The yellow five-bedroom Foursquare Craftsman on Northeast 26th Avenue would be a dream for most prospective buyers. Located in Grant Park, the stately home dates back to 1911 but offers more than 3,400 square feet of modernized comforts mixed with classic built-in features. Even from the curb, it echoes decades’ worth of pride of ownership.
The Skanner News Endorsement: Kotek Best Choice for Oregon
Tina Kotek, the longest-serving speaker of the house in Oregon history, has proven herself an effective leader with a knack for working both sides of the aisle. In a race for the open governor seat, Kotek finds herself in an unlikely position: neck and neck with a Republican candidate, Christine Drazan. It may be that Kotek is the victim of bad timing, having been in power when a deadly pandemic exposed gaping holes in state programs. While her policy savvy makes Kotek the most promising fix, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson is attracting just enough support to undermine Kotek’s base.
Obituary: Joe Fred Watson, January 25, 1940 - October 10, 2022
Joe Fred Watson, born January 25, 1940, passed away on October 10, 2022 in his home in Portland, Ore. A service will be held on November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in N Portland. See Hustadfuneralhome.com for more information.
Oregon’s History With the KKK Runs Deep – and Right Through Portland
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Fall COVID-19 Surge Could Happen in Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe...
Oregon’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Walters to Retire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters said Tuesday that she’ll retire at the end of the year. Walters, who became the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2018, is the second justice this month to announce a retirement, giving Democrat Gov. Kate Brown two appointments to the state’s high court before she leaves office, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
2 Students Hurt in Shooting Near Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Portland, Oregon, officials said. Shots were fired near Jefferson High School in north Portland around 4 p.m. after school was dismissed, Portland Public Schools officials said. The two students are expected...
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Wildfire Smoke Affecting Air Quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
A GOP Gov in Liberal Oregon? Dems Sound Alarm on ‘Spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Pacific Northwest Ballet Names Jonathan Batista as Principal Dancer
SEATTLE (AP) — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history by naming its first Black principal dancer. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, Is the Voter Registration Deadline for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election
Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the Voter Registration Deadline for the Nov. 8 General Election. Ballots will be mailed to voters beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the Voter Registration Deadline for the Nov. 8 General Election. Ballots will be mailed to voters beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19. All registered voters in Multnomah County will receive a ballot for this election. It is important to make sure you are registered to vote and to keep your registration information up to date so you can receive your ballot as soon as possible.
Biden Goes West on 3-State Tour as Midterm Elections Near
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
Urban League Seeks Canvassers for Charter Measure
The Urban League of Portland is partnering with Portland United for Change to engage in door-to-door canvassing to generate support for the proposed City of Portland Charter Reforms through Measure 26-228. Canvassing will take place on both Saturday, October 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, and Sunday, October 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The league is looking for volunteers to engage in canvassing the neighborhood near the Urban League of Portland’s North Portland office (10 N. Russell St. Portland, OR 97227) and the East County Office (129 NE 102nd Ave. Suite C Portland, OR 97220) which will open next week.
Portland Parks & Recreation Giving Away 2000 Free Trees to Portlanders
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
