Bears +8 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook) Despite being on a three-game losing streak, the Bears have been close to winning in recent weeks. They are a competitive, scrappy team if nothing else as evidenced by their 2-3-1 against-the-spread record. Conversely, the Patriots have been hot lately. They come into this Monday night contest riding high off back-to-back blowout wins over the Lions and Browns. But that is with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center since Mac Jones has been out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain. Jones is expected to be back and it will take him some time to work off the rust, that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Bears to cover the number +8 at -110 available on DraftKings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO