Related
Pelicans lose Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram to Injury Sunday
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans fell 122-121 to the Utah Jazz in overtime. Still, the biggest storyline was the injuries suffered to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both of whom left the contest and did not return. Williamson sustained a hard fall on a fast-break dunk attempt in...
Jayson Tatum Earns Eastern Conference Honor To Start Celtics’ Season
It didn’t take long for Jayson Tatum to add to his list of accolades, doing so just one week into the 2022-23 campaign as the Boston Celtics star on Monday was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. The recognition is reflective of games played from Oct. 18-23, the...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams Ejected Amid Disastrous Half
The Boston Celtics’ insane stretch to start the season came to a screeching halt Monday. Boston entered its matchup against the Chicago Bulls as the NBA’s hottest team. At 3-0, the Celtics had thoroughly dominated opponents over a first week of the season that saw Jayson Tatum win Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Eventually, that pace would have to let up, and it did in a big way.
Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Ejection In Bulls Game
The Celtics let their frustrations show Monday night, especially Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams. The interim head coach and forward were ejected late during the Chicago Bulls game. The merit of the ejections have been called into question by Boston fans. Mazzulla was trying to get the attention of an official after Nikola Vucevic was called for a shooting foul on Jaylen Brown in the third quarter.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Goes Cold Against Bulls After Hot First Quarter
The Boston Celtics were dealt their first loss of the season in a 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics move to 3-1 on the year, and the Bulls moved to 2-2 on the season. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics...
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Pots OT Winner For Boston To Beat Wild
BOSTON — The Bruins came away with a 4-3 win in overtime against the Wild on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden thanks to Taylor Hall’s overtime game-winner. Boston moved to 5-1-0, while Minnesota fell to 1-3-1. full box score here. ONE (OR TWO) BIG TAKEAWAYS. Nick Foligno is...
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
How Jim Montgomery Is Forging Bonds With Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens
Boston has a reputation of being a big city with a small town feel, but this connection between Jim Montgomery and the New England Patriots takes that idea to a whole new level. The Bruins head coach has not yet spoke with his Boston peers, but he is hoping to...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Magic Effort In Close Win
The Boston Celtics encountered their first major challenge of the young season, defeating the Orlando Magic 126-120 at Amway Center on Saturday. The Celtics improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Magic fell to 0-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics allowed the inferior Magic to...
Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game
BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon. The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild. Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD...
How N’Keal Harry Reacted To Getting Booed By Patriots Fans
FOXBORO, Mass. — The setting of Monday night’s game was familiar for Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry, but with one massive difference. For the first time in his career, Harry entered the playing surface at Gillette Stadium through the visiting team’s tunnel and stood on the opposing sideline to face his former team: the New England Patriots.
Jayson Tatum Reacts To Reaching All-Time Celtics Historical Mark
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum delivered his first 40-point night of the season, leading the way in a close victory against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Tatum’s night — while dominant — was also historical. Scoring 40 points while shooting 14-for-21 from the field with eight rebounds...
How Bookmakers Responded To David Pastrnak’s Hot Bruins Start
David Pastrnak has thrived in Jim Montgomery’s fast-paced system, and it has him on a good trajectory atop the NHL leaderboards. Left wing Taylor Hall noted the 2022-23 Bruins are the fastest team he’s ever played with, and the new style of play for Boston has earned it a 5-1 record after the first six games of the season.
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
N’Keal Harry Officially Set To Make Bears Debut Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Chicago Bears will give N’Keal Harry a chance to face his former team Monday night. The Bears listed Harry as active for their contest against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, marking the wide receiver’s debut with Chicago after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career in New England.
Big Rhamondre Stevenson Game? Three Best Bets For Patriots-Bears
Bears +8 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook) Despite being on a three-game losing streak, the Bears have been close to winning in recent weeks. They are a competitive, scrappy team if nothing else as evidenced by their 2-3-1 against-the-spread record. Conversely, the Patriots have been hot lately. They come into this Monday night contest riding high off back-to-back blowout wins over the Lions and Browns. But that is with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center since Mac Jones has been out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain. Jones is expected to be back and it will take him some time to work off the rust, that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Bears to cover the number +8 at -110 available on DraftKings.
Rich Hill Believes Xander Bogaerts ‘Should Be A Red Sox For Life’
While the Boston Red Sox season reached its end, back on Oct. 5, questions looming over the future of shortstop Xander Bogaerts remain in place. One of Bogaerts’ teammates last season, southpaw starting pitcher Rich Hill, addressed that very topic. Joining WEEI’s Rob Bradford for an installment of Audacy...
