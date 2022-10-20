Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Despite lower numbers, SafeHomes of Augusta continues to make a difference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen an increase in crime around the area, but the numbers for domestic violence are down. In 2022, Richmond County shows more than 10,000 reports of domestic violence. Columbia County has more than 500, and Aiken County has more than 1,600. We spoke with...
WRDW-TV
Richmond, Columbia counties ready for busy week of early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting started back up again Monday for week two in Georgia. Election officials are saying they’re seeing thousands of people walking through the polling site doors and cast their vote. Every day during the first week of early voting, Richmond County beat the midterm...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, the rest returning mail ballots. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. More than 10% of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast votes, a share that trails only Massachusetts and Vermont, where 22% and 16% of voters have sent in ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. California and Florida have each accepted more than 1 million mail ballots thus far. And the numbers nationwide are likely to accelerate this week as more states open early in-person polling places or send ballots to voters. “We’re seeing very robust numbers of people who are voting early, so at this point we’d have to see turnout crater before election day for the trajectory we’re on to change,” McDonald said.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
WRDW-TV
‘We’ve had over 1,000 voters’: First day of advanced voting in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polls across South Carolina wrapped up the first day of early voting, where anyone registered could cast their ballots early without an excuse. After record turnout in Georgia last week, we headed to Aiken to see how many people came out to vote. It’s the first...
WRDW-TV
As national test scores fell, how did Ga., S.C. kids do?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Results of a national standardized test show the pandemic’s toll on education, with math scores seeing their largest decreases ever and reading scores dipping to 1992 levels. In both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019. But while reading scores dipped,...
WRDW-TV
WRDW News 12 team honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Conference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) conference. The honors included awards for investigative coverage in the categories of Best Investigative Series, with Senior Investigative reporter Liz Owens and I-team Videographer Jasmine Garcia receiving individual awards.
WRDW-TV
S.C. teachers and students celebrate International Bat Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is celebrating International Bat Week, with teachers and students across the Palmetto State. The department is asking teachers to encourage their students to participate in a drawing contest, while educating them about bats and the benefits they...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices fall in Georgia, South Carolina over past week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week, following a national trend. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have decreased by 5 cents from last week’s average, declining to $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Augusta saw a...
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
WRDW-TV
Progressive poll shows Warnock, Walker tied; Kemp leading Abrams by 10 points
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With 16 days left in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm campaigns, a new poll from a progressive think thank shows Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with a one-point lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker. The same poll from Data for Progress shows Gov....
wabe.org
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia Girls: Lillian Owen Magruder
Family: Andy (husband UGA Law c/o 1994) Marshall (son, Junior UGA c/o 2024) Ruthie (daughter- Freshman, UGA c/o 2026), Richard- 7th grade, Episcopal Day School. School/Degree: Franklin Arts and Sciences, BS Microbiology. Profession: Registered Nurse (BSN, MCG 1998) turned pharmaceutical sales representative for over 20 years. After departing from corporate...
Another gateway sculpture coming before Augusta commissioners
Three years after rejecting designs for one gateway sculpture commissioners will be asked to approve a site for the next attempt to put in new public art
Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters
The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga. Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina agencies partnering to combat opioid crisis
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say overdose deaths in the two-state continue to be a problem that’s only getting worse. In South Carolina, DHEC and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to start a new program to slow down the number of victims. For almost a...
WRDW-TV
Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
WRDW-TV
Episode two of Aerial Augusta: Augusta Canal
Meghan Eller and Christy Wanninger explain how a local bridal shop is giving back to the community.
Power Couple: Local researchers studying the immune system to fight disease
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We all know about the immune system, but how much do we really know? There is some fascinating research being done in the field of immunology right here in Augusta, courtesy of our the Immunology Center of Georgia at the Medical College of Georgia. Their ongoing research will impact the way […]
