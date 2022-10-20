ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Richmond, Columbia counties ready for busy week of early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting started back up again Monday for week two in Georgia. Election officials are saying they’re seeing thousands of people walking through the polling site doors and cast their vote. Every day during the first week of early voting, Richmond County beat the midterm...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, the rest returning mail ballots. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. More than 10% of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast votes, a share that trails only Massachusetts and Vermont, where 22% and 16% of voters have sent in ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. California and Florida have each accepted more than 1 million mail ballots thus far. And the numbers nationwide are likely to accelerate this week as more states open early in-person polling places or send ballots to voters. “We’re seeing very robust numbers of people who are voting early, so at this point we’d have to see turnout crater before election day for the trajectory we’re on to change,” McDonald said.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

As national test scores fell, how did Ga., S.C. kids do?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Results of a national standardized test show the pandemic’s toll on education, with math scores seeing their largest decreases ever and reading scores dipping to 1992 levels. In both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019. But while reading scores dipped,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C. teachers and students celebrate International Bat Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is celebrating International Bat Week, with teachers and students across the Palmetto State. The department is asking teachers to encourage their students to participate in a drawing contest, while educating them about bats and the benefits they...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Gas prices fall in Georgia, South Carolina over past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week, following a national trend. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have decreased by 5 cents from last week’s average, declining to $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Augusta saw a...
GEORGIA STATE
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia Girls: Lillian Owen Magruder

Family: Andy (husband UGA Law c/o 1994) Marshall (son, Junior UGA c/o 2024) Ruthie (daughter- Freshman, UGA c/o 2026), Richard- 7th grade, Episcopal Day School. School/Degree: Franklin Arts and Sciences, BS Microbiology. Profession: Registered Nurse (BSN, MCG 1998) turned pharmaceutical sales representative for over 20 years. After departing from corporate...
AUGUSTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
WRDW-TV

South Carolina agencies partnering to combat opioid crisis

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say overdose deaths in the two-state continue to be a problem that’s only getting worse. In South Carolina, DHEC and the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to start a new program to slow down the number of victims. For almost a...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy