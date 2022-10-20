ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

KNOX News Radio

Burgum won’t require COVID shots in schools

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee last week voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine – including to the schedule for children. The CDC doesn’t have the authority to set school immunization requirements. That’s a decision left to the states.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF tax…EGF grants & Starbucks

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market. The national median home price rose 8.4% in September from a year earlier to $384,800.
MINNESOTA STATE

