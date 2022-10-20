Read full article on original website
Shrinking Basket Size a Puzzle for Online Grocery Retailers
Like all retailers and brands right now, online grocers are trying to navigate a tricky inflationary environment, albeit one with a unique twist as it pertains to a reduction in buying groceries online. As Scott Crawford, chief merchandising officer at FreshDirect, explained to PYMNTS, the confusion stems from the fact...
Plastiq Launches Updated Embedded Finance Solution
B2B payments platform Plastiq has launched the next generation of its Plastiq Connect embedded finance product, saying it now offers an embeddable user interface (UI) that requires less development time. With Plastiq Connect, platforms can enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options that let their business customers more easily pay...
How Banks and Merchants Can Drive Customer Digital Engagement
In an environment where consumers are tightening their belts and rethinking brand loyalty, item-level data can be key for retailers, Banyan founder and CEO Jehan Luth writes in “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” a new PYMNTS eBook. Merchants and financial institutions that...
Warby Parker Shoots for ‘Hundreds’ of New Stores
Two months after announcing plans to have more than 200 physical stores this year, online eyewear retailer Warby Parker is upping its goals. Speaking to CNBC Friday (Oct. 21), Co-founder and Co-CEO Dave Gilboa said those locations are part of “a clear path to opening hundreds of stores over the next few years,” to meet a demand for brick-and-mortar retail.
Moneyhub Raises $39M, Plans International Expansion
U.K.-based payments platform Moneyhub has raised $39.5 million as it looks to expand its offerings amid the region’s continued embrace of open finance. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, lead investors Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group will take minority stakes in the business, the company said, and will “each look to enhance their commercial propositions with Moneyhub’s services, using its Open Data technology to support strategic goals.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Walmart: People are only just realising what the logo actually stands for
While Walmart is well-known for being one of the USA’s top general retailers and for offering too-hard-to-pass-up deals and discounts, turns out that not too many people knew what their logo actually means. The logo of Walmart contains its name written in white letters on a blue background, and...
Healthcare Firm NationsBenefits Names PayPal Vet Tushar N. Shah CEO
Member engagement, benefits administration and healthcare company NationsBenefits has appointed PayPal veteran Tushar N. Shah as CEO and president of financial technology. In this role, Shah is tasked with helping the company continue to develop and expand its benefits flex card solution and develop new payments infrastructure and products for healthcare, NationsBenefits said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release.
Amazon, Walmart Move to Boost Shopper Frequency as Analysts Check Out
By this time next week, Amazon’s Q3 results will be in the books and if recent history is any guide, they probably will be seen as disappointing among the three dozen analysts who follow the company’s every move. This, as the Seattle-based company’s results have fallen short of...
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
Biometrics Offers MENA Customers Frictionless, Secure Online Authentication
Along with the pressure to speed up digital transformation at the onset of the pandemic, businesses around the world soon realized that the acceleration would need to be accompanied by security-reinforced identity verification and user authentication to fight growing online fraud, while offering users a simple and secure customer journey.
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
Buy vs. Build: EU Banks’ Foray Into BNPL Gathers Steam
At the start of the year, Matt Norton, Santander Bank North America’s head of point of sale lending, told PYMNTS that banks were increasingly eyeing opportunities in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. “Banks have an opportunity to be a major solutions provider in this space,” said Norton,...
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
Retailers Race to Respond as Consumers Recoil From Inflation
The big bite and impact that inflation is having on consumers is unavoidable right now, with shoppers sending a loud and clear message to retailers everywhere. “Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season,” Kohl’s CMO Christie Raymond said in a statement Monday (Oct. 24) announcing the department store’s launch of a month’s worth of holiday savings and deals.
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
Prove Moves Beyond Passwords With New Authentication Tool
Digital identity company Prove has launched Prove Auth, a passwordless login and omnichannel authentication tool. According to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release, Prove Auth lets companies reduce their reliance on passwords and one-time passcodes, letting customers authenticate across phones, desktops, and call centers. “Multi-factor authentication desperately needs to evolve,...
Report: PhonePe Considering New Funding Round to Build Super App
India-based FinTech PhonePe is reportedly in talks to start a new funding round to further its aim of building a financial services super app. The round would be led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic with an investment of $450 million to $500 million and would give PhonePe a valuation of at least $12 billion, Moneycontrol reported Friday (Oct. 21), citing unnamed sources.
Mobile Money-Telecom Decoupling to Bolster Interoperability, Benefit Africa’s PSPs
As part of the ongoing separation of Airtel Africa’s mobile money business from the parent telecommunications company, Airtel Kenya’s division has become the latest to spin off its mobile money services and will now be operated under a separate legal entity. In an interview with PYMNTS last year,...
