Marquette County Road Commission looking ahead to 2023 projects
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is looking ahead to next year’s projects. At Monday night’s meeting, the commission board approved $1.7 million for repairs in the 2023 fiscal year. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Iwanicki said this will go toward chip sealing,...
Don’t get confused about Medicare; get help
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With open enrollment here for Medicare, health insurance experts want you to take control of your health care and find out what your insurance plan can offer you. Healthcare Broker/owner of Mapping Medicare Kevin Dorr is hosting a Medicare information/help session on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at...
Northern Michigan University hosting suicide awareness speaking event Monday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University and Superior Health Foundation will be welcoming a nationally recognized suicide awareness speaker to campus on Monday evening. David Bartley will be speaking at the Northern Center, in ballrooms 1 and 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. His topic will be “Suicide is...
Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
First responders breakfast raises funds for Michigan Special Olympics
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders met in Gwinn to serve breakfast for a special cause Sunday morning. Law enforcement from around the area participated in the Tip a Cop Breakfast at the Up North Lodge. The restaurant donated the food for the fundraiser. It gave the community a chance...
Loose roof rack kills Colorado man in Upper Peninsula crash
MUNISING, MI -- A 31-year-old Colorado man was killed Sunday afternoon when an oncoming vehicle’s roof rack came loose and struck him. Michigan State Police identified the man as Matthew Morgrette. Morgrette was driving with his wife, who troopers say was uninjured when the roof rack pierced through their vehicle’s windshield and fatally struck Morgrette.
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
Little House Aerials performs Halloween show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spiders, bats and clowns flew through the air at the Masonic Lodge in Marquette on Sunday. It was part of the Halloween aerial show put on by Little House Aerial. Performers say they’ve been rehearsing for up to a month for this show and some even come from Wisconsin.
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
10-22-22: NMU falls to Alaska Anchorage, Michigan Tech ties Bemidji State, High School Boys XC
Negaunee Running Back Kai Lacar dashes 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Miner's Stadium in Negaunee covered in snow after mid-October snnowstorm. NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about what needs to get better against Alaska-Anchorage.
Marquette prepares for safe Halloween
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Halloween spirit is in the air with celebrations in the City of Marquette happening on Saturday and Monday. Halloween hours in the city are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown areas and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday in the residential area.
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
One person dead in Marquette house fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire at 511 W Magnetic Street Friday evening. Marquette City Fire Department says that it was coming from the first floor of a two-story house. First Due engine reported fire on the first floor of a two-story residence. A three-man crew made entry with a 1.75” attack line and got a good knock down on the fire.
Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
Wildcats Dash Past Peacocks with 4-2 Road Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team scored four goals for the second straight game as they complete the road weekend sweep with a 4-2 triumph of Upper Iowa. NMU jumped out front in the 16th minute on a goal from Quinn Putt off a corner kick. A minute later, Jan Hoffmann sidestepped the defense and stretched the net for a quick 2-0 lead.
Wildcats Fall Short in 3-1 Defeat to UAA
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a big win on Friday, the Wildcats fell short Saturday, dropping a non-conference contest to Alaska Anchorage 3-1. Artem Shlaine got the Wildcats on the board first, but former Wildcat Connor Marritt tied it up before the end of the 1st. After a scoreless 2nd, UAA got two late goals in the third to take down the Wildcats.
