Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
Teeth, Blood Found in Home Before Mom’s Body Found in Son’s Trunk

A Texas man who returned home to find his wife and troubled teenage son missing noticed a tooth and blood in the garage, and then followed the blood trail to the main bedroom, where he found more teeth, according to court documents. That disturbing discovery led him to call cops—who put out an alert for the black Mazda that Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle, 49, were believed to be in. The car was spotted a day later in Nebraska, where it crashed during a police chase—and officers found Michelle’s body in the trunk. Authorities say she was beaten and strangled to death. Tyler, who was facing sexual assault charges at home when he left, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.Read it at ABC13
