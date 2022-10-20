Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
Minnesota Ties Illinois, 2-2
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA – After two late goals from Illinois, the University of Minnesota soccer team ended the regular season in a 2-2 draw against the Fighting Illini at Demerjian Park on Sunday afternoon. The Golden Gophers (8-7-3, 4-5-2 Big Ten) leave Illinois (7-7-4, 4-4-2 Big Ten) with a berth in...
gophersports.com
Gophers Hammer Down, Defeat Purdue in Four Sets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers in four sets, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 on Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, the Gophers take home their sixth ranked win of the year and have now won six of the...
gophersports.com
Gophers Approach Final Tournament of the Fall Season
MINNEAPOLIS – The Maroon & Gold men's golf team starts the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational tomorrow. The three-day tournament will go from Oct. 23 – 25. Each day will consist of one round of golf beginning at 9 a.m. CST. Follow Live:. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com or...
gophersports.com
Gophers End Regular Season with Rocky's Run
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota cross country team saw both its men and women complete the 2022 cross country regular season at Rocky's Run Saturday morning at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The open 6K meet is held annually in memory of Gopher runner Rochelle "Rocky" Racette. The top five...
gophersports.com
No. 1 Gophers Fall in Intense, OT Battle Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS - It was a wild night of college hockey Saturday inside 3M Arena at Mariucci in a storied rivalry game that could not be scripted. After building a two-goal lead, the No. 1 Minnesota men's hockey team had to erase a two-goal deficit to No. 7 North Dakota forcing overtime, only to fall, 5-4. It was all Maroon and Gold for the first half of the game, scoring the first two goals of the contest, but a four-minute stretch haunted the nation's top team in a combined, seven-goal second period. The Fighting Hawks scored four times, including three on the power play, for a 4-2 lead before the home side fought back to pull even down the stretch. Goals from freshmen Connor Kurth and Jimmy Snuggerud helped the Golden Gophers force the extra session for the second-consecutive night.
gophersports.com
Zumwinkle’s Late Goal Lifts Gophers to Win
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team fell behind early but clawed their way back to earn a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (6-0-0) fell behind for the first time this season after St. Cloud State (2-6-0) pounced on...
gophersports.com
Gophers Complete Sweep of SMU
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota men's and women's swimming diving programs, both ranked No. 25 in the preseason CSCAA Poll, completed a two-day dual meet against SMU Friday by sweeping the Mustangs at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The Gopher women improved to 3-0 on the dual season by tallying...
gophersports.com
Gophers Tame Huskies in Series Opener
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team continued its hot start to the season with a 4-2 win over St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday afternoon. Minnesota (5-0-0) started strong yet again with its third game scoring inside the opening...
