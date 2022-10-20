ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNews

Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.
DELAWARE STATE
WVNews

Hagerstown man dies after motorcycle crash

McHENRY — An 89-year-old Hagerstown man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in McHenry on Friday. According to a report from the Maryland State Police, the Garrett County 911 Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle wreck at US Rt. 219 and Rock Lodge Road at approximately 1 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN, MD

