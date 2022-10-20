Read full article on original website
Harrison Commission candidates meet in WV News debate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle and West Virginia State Senator Mike Romano met Monday evening for a debate hosted by WV News ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
West Virginia not alone in learning loss, according to national education report card
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The release of a national education report card Monday confirmed what West Virginia education leaders already knew: that the COVID-19 pandemic led to declines in math and reading scores that were already low before the pandemic struck. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators...
Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.
Hagerstown man dies after motorcycle crash
McHENRY — An 89-year-old Hagerstown man died from injuries sustained in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in McHenry on Friday. According to a report from the Maryland State Police, the Garrett County 911 Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle wreck at US Rt. 219 and Rock Lodge Road at approximately 1 p.m.
