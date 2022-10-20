Read full article on original website
VIPs and volunteers team up for fishing fun
Manteo High School senior and Leo Club member Liam Ryan assists “VIP” Janet Barnes of Randolph, who was one of around 100 anglers who made the most of a windy but sunny Tuesday at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. The North Carolina Lions Visually Impaired Persons (VIP)...
First Flight Elementary School festival, trunk or treat set for Sunday
First Flight Elementary School’s fall festival and trunk or treat event will be held Sunday, October 23 from 3-6 p.m. The festivities will include bounce houses, a dunk tank, silent auction, raffle drawing, food trucks, face painting, music, games and more. Also during the event, the 25-year-old time capsule...
People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The annual chicken mull fundraising festival happened Saturday afternoon, and one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the school and fire department. There was live music, vendors, attractions, and chicken mull at the festival. Other activities included a classic car show and a poultry...
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water BBQ and Chili contest underway in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke on the Water got underway along the Washington waterfront Friday with live music, vendors, and the pig-cooking competition. Another full day is planned for Saturday, with a 5k race, a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony. Smoke on the Water has been something the town looks...
Washington wraps up busy ‘Smoke on the Water’ weekend
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington wrapped up a busy, jam-packed weekend with the 22nd annual Smoke on the Water festival. Hosted by the Washington Noon Rotary Club, BBQ cooks from across the state went head to head in a BBQ and chili contest. There were also a car show, vendors and a 5K race, sponsored […]
Fish and Farm Festival coming to Aurora this weekend
AURORA, N.C. – Aurora will be hosting a two-day event that honors the jobs and people that make the town so special. The Aurora Fish and Farm Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a two-day event being held in Aurora and incorporates two professions that are a big part of the town and its […]
One North Carolina Town Is Getting Overrun By Ducks
When my kids were little we used to take a little trip to a local pond and feed the ducks. Sometimes this went well and sometimes it didn’t. Occasionally they would try to attack us and always there was poop. Lots and lots of poop. One North Carolina town is frustrated because of the volume of ducks that just don’t seem to want to go anywhere.
Monthly talk to focus on Algonquians of the Outer Banks
This month’s Science on the Sound talk, hosted by the Coastal Studies Institute, will delve into the history, culture and legacy of the Algonquians of eastern North Carolina. Dr. Chris Oakley, professor in the history department at East Carolina University in Greenville and a 2022 Integrated Coastal Programs Coastal...
Carteret Co. pumpkin patch helps support a good cause
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this October, Hannah’s Hope Pumpkin Patch might be a good option. They’re making a difference in the community one pumpkin at a time and that’s because the pumpkin patch is also a fundraiser. With fall in the air and dozens of […]
Big drum and ‘lady luck’ rule 70th Nags Head Surf Fishing Club invitational tournament
Around 480 anglers on 80 teams battled for bragging rights and some heavy-duty hardware during the 70th Annual Nags Head Surf Fishing Club Invitational Tournament Oct. 6-7. During three sessions totaling 10 hours of competition, big fish were caught and tall tales were born. In the end, it was the...
North Carolina Community 'Battling' Ducks That 'Poop Everywhere'
One neighbor said the ducks have taken over the community's ponds.
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative starts transformer replacement project
On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative will begin work in preparation for a transformer replacement in the Hatteras substation, located on Eagle Pass Road in Hatteras village. Monday’s work will not require any planned outages for Hatteras Island, but a lot of trucks and crews will be...
State awards $20 million in grants to shore up North Carolina beaches against storm damage
More than $20 million from the state Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources is being awarded to eight coastal communities in North Carolina to shore up beaches against storm damage. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, beaches and sand dunes serve a critical role...
Dare school board votes to draft policy for home schoolers to participate in activities
The Dare County Board of Education voted earlier this month to draft a policy to permit home schooled students to participate in athletics and extra-curricular activities in Dare County Schools. A policy will be developed by the school board’s attorney in consultation with the system attorney and the middle and...
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
For sale: Outer Banks beach cottage made famous by 'Nights in Rodanthe'
The blue-shuttered Outer Banks beach cottage made famous by the 2008 movie "Nights in Rodanthe" is on the market for $1.8 million. Threatened by erosion, the Inn at Rodanthe was moved back from the ocean in 2010. After the move, the owners replicated the interior and exterior to emulate the movie starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane. Take a look.
Longtime Hyde County Schools employee honored upon retirement
Debbie Cahoon was honored at the recent meeting of the Hyde County Board of Education on her retirement. Cahoon served the school system for 28 years and five months. “We will surely miss her and will always be grateful for her hard work and contributions to the nutrition program at Mattamuskeet School,” stated Hyde County Schools.
Comment period opens, public hearing scheduled for two marine fisheries rules
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is accepting public comment on the proposed re-adoption and amendment of one rule under a state-mandated periodic review schedule and proposed amendments to a second rule. The first rule sets requirements for the harvest classification of shellfish growing waters in and around marinas, docking facilities...
