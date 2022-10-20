ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death. 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

News19 WLTX

One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth

The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
WIS-TV

News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard

IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August. According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

