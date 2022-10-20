Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
Father, mother, uncle charged in Swansea shooting that wounded two
SWANSEA, S.C. — Three family members are facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting near Swansea. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the shooting happened on Saturday night after a "back-and-forth" between two groups of teenagers near the home of the three suspects on Bub Wise Road.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
WIS-TV
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death. 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.
WIS-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
coladaily.com
Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth
The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
abccolumbia.com
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
WIS-TV
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners. Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.
WIS-TV
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searching for man believed to have information regarding shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man captured by surveillance who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School. Investigators say they would like to speak with the man following a Sept. 29...
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
Arrest made in Texas after Irmo bank ATM robbery on Lake Murray Boulevard
IRMO, S.C. — Authorities in Texas have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a brazen robbery that happened outside a South Carolina bank in August. According to Irmo Police, the arrest occurred in Harris County, Texas on Thursday afternoon. With help from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Irmo Police said Deveon Gibbs was identified as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 19 outside the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident
SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
abcnews4.com
SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
