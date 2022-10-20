Read full article on original website
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of October 24-31, 2022
Aries (March 21 to April 20) Things may feel like they aren’t going as you planned them to. Despite your optimistic view, you can’t move forward with your goals. Balance your time. Manage your expectations and push forward even when things feel rough. Taurus (April 21 to May...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 24, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loyalty is the quality you admire and uphold. There may be an opportunity to sacrifice a bit of it at the altar of humor and gossip, but you’ll be happier if you don’t. Ask your better angels to guide your tongue. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec....
Bustle
Your Horoscope For November 2022
This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 10/24/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't berate yourself for not grasping a concept that others profess to understand. Just because they say they get it doesn't mean they do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A detail comes to light that had you known about it before would have led you to do things differently. But it's not as after the fact as you think. File it away because you'll be using it later.
Refinery29
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness
Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
themindsjournal.com
Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign (23rd October – 29th October)
Aries – Contemplating relationships, work, and money will change your perspective. Surrender your worries and let things unfold. It’s a good time for closure, so settle any outstanding debt or resolve an ongoing conflict. An open discussion will prove to be helpful for your intimate relationship. Taurus –...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 23
You can face the week with renewed self-belief as the sun and Venus weave resilience into you. In love terms, physical bonding can be more intimate than ever, even in long-lasting couples. Single? A sensual Scorpio sends messages to your heart. Jupiter rejoins your secrets sector and truth is your...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
Guilfordian
Horoscopes: Libra season marks big changes
Aries: There’s a lot of passion driving you this week, and you may be compelled to rush through things without giving them much thought. You may disagree with your partner over finances, but just because they aren’t as bold as you are doesn’t mean they are playing it too safe. Let others get involved this week, even if it goes against your fiery instincts.
ohmymag.co.uk
The zodiac signs most likely to betray you
Some signs are famous for their unwavering loyalty and dedication, whether it’s to their friends, family, or even projects. However, the reason this trait is so celebrated is because of the sheer number of snakes out there that will do anything to get to the top, even if it means using other people as stepping stones to get there. It’s not necessarily that they love to target you, says YourTango; you’re just in the way of their success.
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
ohmymag.co.uk
Zodiac signs who have anger issues
Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
