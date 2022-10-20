TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod’s past and present geared up and lined the streets all around campus for the 2022 Homecoming parade. “I think it’s also important that allowing them to see everything we’ve been working on this year as well has been a huge success,” said Liz Duvall, this year’s homecoming chair. “I think it’s important for the community here in Topeka, I think it’s good for the students.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO