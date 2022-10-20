The Vikings have reached their bye-week. In the past, that was a time to rest, reconfigure and repurpose. But despite head coach Kevin O’Connell putting off their bye rather than use it post-London, it still comes at a bad time. The Vikings are on a roll—and it’s no time to slow it. At 5-1 and atop the NFC North Division by two-plus games over their nearest rival, we would love to have them back on the field, fine-tuning and continuing their role.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO