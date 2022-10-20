Read full article on original website
Raiders Release Former Vikings WR
Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
Dalvin Cook Fined by NFL
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-16 in Week 6 thanks to some sapient defense and a terrific day in his hometown for RB Dalvin Cook. Cook finished off the Dolphins in the 4th Quarter with a nifty 53-yard touchdown run during his best game of 2022 to date. But this week, Cook was fined for the play, as the Miami native heaved the football in the stands as an act of celebration.
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
Explained: 8 Strengths of the 2022 Vikings thru 6 Games
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 146 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings strengths through Week 7. Particularly, penalties, turnovers, and the offensive line, among other items, are discussed. Email any feedback —...
Vikings Lineman Arrested
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye this weekend, but one particular player is making headlines — for the wrong reasons. According to Andy Slater from FoxSports 640 in South Florida, offensive lineman Oli Udoh was reportedly arrested in Miami for disorderly contact and resisting. Udoh “was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave.”
Vikings Have Indeed Chatted about Super Bowl Champion WR
The Minnesota Vikings don’t have much money to sign free agents as of mid-to-late October, but the team’s front office has reportedly talked about one big name. He’s Odell Beckham, a Super Bowl-winning wideout whose free agency is intriguing various teams leaguewide. Beckham is expected to sign with a team any day or week and perhaps hit a regular season field by Thanksgiving.
Packers Playoff Chances Fall to Embarrassing Low
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 8, 23-21, further diminishing their already suspect playoff hopes. Before 2022, Green Bay won 13 games in each of the last three seasons and now must run the gauntlet — winning every game — to achieve the mark again.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 8
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 8 — a home contest versus the Arizona...
Cardinals Have Ghastly History in Minnesota
If the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) want to knock off the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in Week 8, they’ll have to reverse some naughty history. The Vikings host the Cardinals this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and are 3.5-point favorites in the NFC showdown. And while the Cardinals played impressively on...
Vikings Bye-ku Week
The Vikings have reached their bye-week. In the past, that was a time to rest, reconfigure and repurpose. But despite head coach Kevin O’Connell putting off their bye rather than use it post-London, it still comes at a bad time. The Vikings are on a roll—and it’s no time to slow it. At 5-1 and atop the NFC North Division by two-plus games over their nearest rival, we would love to have them back on the field, fine-tuning and continuing their role.
Vikings Won’t Face Matt Ryan when They Play Colts
In Week 15, the Vikings are scheduled to play against the Indianapolis Colts at home in U.S. Bank Stadium. Surprisingly, head coach Frank Reich made a change at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter, and backup Sam Ehlinger will take his spot. Like everyone predicted...
