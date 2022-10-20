ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Wine tasting, silent auction will benefit differently-abled young adults

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfJL1_0igvaHD300

RICHMOND, Va. -- The community is coming together this weekend to help children and young adults with disabilities live more fulfilling lives.

Tip your glass at this year's Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction Saturday, Oct. 22 at SOAR365 in Richmond from 6-10 p.m.

"Join us for wines from select regions of France, Italy, and the United States, paired with culinary delights by Garnish," organizers wrote. "Enjoy live jazz while savoring craft beer and participating in our highly anticipated silent auction, which offers exceptional wines for bid and other sought-after items. Your support of the Ladybug Fund helps create life-fulfilling opportunities for infants, children, and youth with disabilities."

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg will return as emcee.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Richmond

Restaurant Week is back in person — and it’s never been more needed

Richmond Restaurant Week — the twice-annual event that supports the local food bank — is back starting today and in person for fall for the first time since 2019. Why it matters: Many local restaurants are in a fight for survival, while Feed More is in critical need of support as it heads into the holiday season, its biggest time of need, participants and organizers tell Axios. What's happening: All week, 40 locally owned restaurants are offering a three-course, prix fixe meal for $35.22 a person, with $5 of every meal going to Feed More. Diners just need to make...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia

Better Brunswick Government (BBG) is pleased to announce the release of their book entitled Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia, to commemorate the County’s tri-centennial birthday (300years), BBG decided to undertake the task of preparing a book featuring a narrative history of the churches in Brunswick County, Virginia. Each church was contacted to obtain their history. It is with a heartfelt thank you to the pastors and/or members of the churches that supplied their respective church history without which this task could have not been completed. Additionally, Lisa Jordan, Professor, Southside Community College, Alberta, Virginia, was extremely instrumental in organizing and editing the articles for publication.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy