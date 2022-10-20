Read full article on original website
Errol Spence faced with 2 tough choices if he stays at 147
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford pulling out of negotiations for his undisputed welterweight clash with Errol Spence Jr has left the Texas native with two tough choices between Eimantas Stanionis & Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis should he stay at 147. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), the IBF mandatory challenger, has...
“No one wants to see” Crawford vs. Avanesyan says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says the fans don’t want to see Terence Crawford fight David Avanesyan in their December 10th contest on BLK Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The question fans want to know is why didn’t Crawford choose a good opponent like...
Crawford fighting Avanesyan: “This is something he already had lined up” says Robert Garcia
By Brian Webber: Trainer Robert Garcia thinks that Terence Crawford had already plans in motion to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th months ago, rather than Errol Spence Jr. Instead of telling Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), Crawford kept his fight with Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) quiet until it was made.
Oleksandr Usyk wants Deontay Wilder after he beats Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants Deontay Wilder after he takes care of Tyson Fury in early 2023. It was originally believed that IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) would fight Canelo Alvarez if he successfully defeats Fury because he said he wanted to fight the popular Mexican star.
David Benavidez angry at Canelo Alvarez
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is mad at Canelo Alvarez after he criticized him for only fighting one world champion in his career. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says it doesn’t matter if he only fought one world champion. He still feels he’s more than good enough to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo, and he wants his title shot now.
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday, Oct.29th live on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: Vasily Lomachenko will be fighting this Saturday, October 29th, against unbeaten lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz in the main event on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event start time is at 5:30 p.m. ET. If Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is successful against the 26-year-old...
Steven Nelson: “Spence might move up to duck Crawford and Ennis”
Jimmy James – Steven Nelson, boxer, friend, and director of Crawford’s B&B boxing Academy spoke in an interview with Golden Era Boxing about how Errol Spence did not want to take the fight with Terrence Crawford. In the interview, Nelson confirmed a few media reports to be true...
Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora III: “It’s a business” fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies says the December 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a “business” level fight to make money. Although 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is struggling to win fights at this stage of his career, sporting a dreadfully poor 1-3 record in his last four fights, he’s well known in the UK and good at selling fights.
Tim Tszyu wants to shock the world by beating Jermell Charlo
By Brian Webber: Tim Tszyu says he’s ready to shock the world by beating undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th. #1 WBO Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) doesn’t mind that boxing fans and media members are doubting his ability to defeat the four-belt champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs).
Anthony Dirrell predicts Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Allan Fox: Anthony Dirrell believes David Benavidez will be too fast of hand for Caleb Plant when/if the two meet up next. Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) says he thinks the Benavidez vs. Plant fight will go the full 12 round distance, and he could be right. Dirrell says he...
Mauricio Lara on Josh Warrington: “I want to retire him from boxing”
By Charles Brun: Mauricio Lara said last Saturday night that he wants to send IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington into retirement when/if he gets the opportunity to fight the Leeds, England, native in a trilogy match. According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Warrington wants the trilogy fight with Lara. With that...
Chisora wonders why Fury keeps talking about Joshua
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora is annoyed that Tyson Fury has been talking 24/7 this week about the Anthony Joshua fight that failed to happen. Fury spent a good portion of the kickoff press conference last Thursday talking about Joshua and how he lacked the courage to fight him. Instead...
Lara Knocks Out Sanmartin And Proceeds To Call Out Josh Warrington
By Vince Dwriter: Featherweight contender Mauricio Lara made his return to the squared circle on October 22 as part of the DAZN main event in his hometown of Mexico City, and he looked very impressive as he knocked out Jose Sanmartin (33-6-1, 21 KOs) in the third round. In his...
Bob Arum to begin Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk talks this week
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank says he’s going to meet with Oleksandr Usyk this week to begin talks to set up a fight between the two heavyweight champions for next year. The Fury-Usyk deal won’t be signed until after Fury defends his...
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis requests IBF to order Errol Spence fight
By Robert Segal: Mandatory challenger Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has submitted a request to the IBF for them to order Errol Spence Jr to defend his IBF welterweight title against him. Assuming Spence refuses to face Ennis, he could be stripped of his IBF title if he doesn’t vacate...
Leonard Ellerbe criticizes Bob Arum for wanting Lomachenko vs. Haney with winner fighting Stevenson
By Sam Volz: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe took a shot at Top Rank promoter Bob Arum for him saying this week that he wants Devin Haney to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against his #1 WBC mandatory Vasyl Lomachenko next with the winner to battle former two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson.
Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis agreed to “framework of a deal” for January in Las Vegas
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis have agreed to a deal framework to meet in January at a catchweight of 136 lbs in Las Vegas. However, network issues are holding up the fight, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated. Tank will come up one...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk targeted for March in Saudi Arabia
By Barry Holbrook: The undisputed clash between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA & WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk is being targeted for March in Saudi Arabia. Mike Coppinger reported that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) and Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) could meet in March in Saudi Arabia. Fury, 34, needs to win his fight against British domestic-level heavyweight Derek Chisora on December 3rd to keep alive his hopes for the Usyk undisputed fight.
Bivol vs. Ramirez – “One of the biggest fights of the year” – Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn is excited about the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez card in less than two weeks from now, on November 5th on DAZN at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Pound-for-pound fighter Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title...
Anthony Dirrell “leaning towards retirement” after knockout loss to Caleb Plant
By Brian Webber: Anthony Dirrell says he’s leaning towards retirement following his ninth round knockout loss to Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant on October 15th. The former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) wants boxing fans to know that his defeat against Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) isn’t the reason why he’s considering retirement. Plant isn’t the one sending Dirrell into retirement.
