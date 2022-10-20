ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing person in Bonner County found

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
SPOKANE, WA
hbsdealer.com

Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply

CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
OLDTOWN, ID
KREM

SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in

POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

9 people escape house fire in east Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3 arrested in deadly Nespelem shooting

NESPELEM, Wash. — Three suspects in a deadly shooting near Nespelem are now in custody. Colville Tribal Police say Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham, and an unidentified man are responsible for killing two people and injuring an officer. Colville Tribal Police say officers arrested Pinkham in Elmer City on Friday around 6 p.m. The shooting happened Thursday night. Authorities said a...
NESPELEM, WA
Lefty Graves

Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

