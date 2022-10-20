Read full article on original website
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in
POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
Cusick man to spend over 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl to teen who overdosed
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. District judge sentenced a Cusick man to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose. Antoinne Holmes, 23, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On August 28, 2020,...
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
9 people escape house fire in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
Why do most residents of Spokane never leave Spokane?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Spokane, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Sunday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
3 arrested in deadly Nespelem shooting
NESPELEM, Wash. — Three suspects in a deadly shooting near Nespelem are now in custody. Colville Tribal Police say Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham, and an unidentified man are responsible for killing two people and injuring an officer. Colville Tribal Police say officers arrested Pinkham in Elmer City on Friday around 6 p.m. The shooting happened Thursday night. Authorities said a...
Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s
Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
Are there any dog friendly bars in Spokane?
I think it would be great to have a drink while walking the dog, and to meet other dog owners as well!. Do bars in Spokane explicitly state whether dogs are allowed, or do I need to ask proactively?
CDA officials believe economic difficulties will pass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Reports that the Federal Reserve may ease back on interest rate hikes sent stocks soaring Friday and gave Jimmy McAndrew the opening he was looking for: All is not lost when it comes to the economy. "This is not all bad news," said the vice...
