Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
How To Watch: No. 13 Penn State Football vs. No. 2 Ohio State, Big Noon Kickoff
No. 13 Penn State faces No. 2 Ohio State in a monster Big Ten showdown at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is slated to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX. Sound kind of familiar? It should. The Nittany Lions played on the same network at the same time and with the same announcing crew — Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft — two weeks ago at Michigan.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 8
It was a positive return to the field for No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. After the Buckeyes used last week with no game to evaluate themselves and find ways to improve, as well as get healthier. The Scarlet and Gray then kicked off the second half of the 2022 season with a 54-10 win against Iowa at Ohio Stadium.
247Sports
James Franklin, Penn State have 'gotten a head start' on Ohio State preparation ahead of Week 9 clash
Penn State football coach James Franklin will worry about Ohio State now that it is game week, but he was quick to keep the focus on Saturday's win over Minnesota shortly after the Nittany Lions' dominant 45-17 win. Franklin defeated the Buckeyes previously at Penn State, and knows this season's game could get his team back in the thick of the Big Ten East title race with a win. That is a conversation for Sunday when Penn State begins film study and game-planning, however.
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State
Iowa lost its third straight game on Saturday as the Hawkeyes fell to No. 2 Ohio State, 54-10, in Columbus, Ohio. The Hawkeyes are now 3-4 on the year and are 1-3 in Big Ten play, with its lone win coming against Rutgers, while the losses have come to Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach shares thoughts after team's blowout of Iowa
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's comments following his team's 54-10 rout of Iowa. Click here for our full game story and here for video of the halftime band show featuring both the OSU and Iowa bands. Here were some of Day’s comments in his postgame press...
Ohio State vs. Iowa: C.J. Stroud draws mixed reaction despite four touchdowns in Buckeye blowout win
Second-ranked Ohio State scored 37 unanswered points to obliterate Iowa, 54-10, to continue its winning streak to open the season. Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud struggled during the first half before finding his footing after intermission, rattling a top-end defense through the air. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State managed...
Ohio State's Ryan Day: Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached his 'pitch count' against Iowa
There was a celebration among Buckeye nation when it was announced three hours prior to No. 2 Ohio State’s game against Iowa that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was available. It had been more than a month since the junior had suited up for the Buckeyes after re-injuring his hamstring in mid-September.
Dennis Dodd's Power Rankings: Ohio State New No. 1, Face Biggest Test Saturday
Dennis Dodd joins Chris Hassel to discuss Ohio State being the new No. 1 and facing their biggest test on Saturday.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0