Columbus, OH

247Sports

How To Watch: No. 13 Penn State Football vs. No. 2 Ohio State, Big Noon Kickoff

No. 13 Penn State faces No. 2 Ohio State in a monster Big Ten showdown at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is slated to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX. Sound kind of familiar? It should. The Nittany Lions played on the same network at the same time and with the same announcing crew — Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft — two weeks ago at Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 8

It was a positive return to the field for No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. After the Buckeyes used last week with no game to evaluate themselves and find ways to improve, as well as get healthier. The Scarlet and Gray then kicked off the second half of the 2022 season with a 54-10 win against Iowa at Ohio Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin, Penn State have 'gotten a head start' on Ohio State preparation ahead of Week 9 clash

Penn State football coach James Franklin will worry about Ohio State now that it is game week, but he was quick to keep the focus on Saturday's win over Minnesota shortly after the Nittany Lions' dominant 45-17 win. Franklin defeated the Buckeyes previously at Penn State, and knows this season's game could get his team back in the thick of the Big Ten East title race with a win. That is a conversation for Sunday when Penn State begins film study and game-planning, however.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
