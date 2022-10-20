Your guide to a Disneyland family vacation when dealing with inflation

Holiday magic returns to the Disneyland Resort from each year. Disneyland Resort

Taking your family to Disneyland this coming year might have a higher price tag than you expected. CNN reported, “While many theme parks raise prices annually, some of the Disney price hikes on Oct. 11 outpaced the U.S. annual inflation rate of 8.2%.”

As prices hike, a family vacation may seem out of the picture. Here’s how much it will cost to take a trip to Disneyland and how you and your family can save some money while making memories at the most magical place on earth.

Ticket prices: Ticket prices depend on a couple factors. The average price of ticket prices is lower if you spend four to five days at the park as opposed to one to three days at the park. These ticket prices are based on the most basic ticket option available.

For one day for a family of four, the tickets would cost $416 if you pick the lowest-priced day, at $104 per day.

For two days for a family of four, the tickets would cost $1,140.

For three days for a family of four, the tickets would cost $1,440.

For four days for a family of four, the tickets would cost $1,580.

For five days for a family of four, the tickets would cost $1,660.

The cheapest option is for one day, but the best value option is five days for a family of four, so it depends on your family’s budget.

Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park has a new look with bricks lining the street for the new horse-drawn streetcar track. Guests can enjoy the beautiful enhancements while strolling down the iconic thoroughfare or riding aboard Main Street, U.S.A. vehicles. This is the first time the horse-drawn streetcar track has been replaced in its entirety. Joshua Sudock, Disneyland Resort

Hotel prices: There are a couple of options here.

If you would like to stay at a Disneyland hotel, the best budget option is the Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

If your family checked in on a Sunday and checked out on a Saturday, the rate would fluctuate. The average rate seems to be around $330-$345 each night.

$3,947.35 would be the price for the hotel package that would include park ticket prices for five days at a hotel.

This means that if you can find a hotel for cheaper than $2,287.35 for a stay from Sunday to Saturday, then that would be cheaper than the package.

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel overlooks Paradise Pier, one of the most colorful sections of the Disney’s California Adventure, making the hotel’s name and theme a natural fit. Courtesy Disneyland

Consider an Airbnb (book early). There are several options with kitchens or kitchenettes for a much cheaper rate at $140-$300.

Choosing a place with a kitchen can be helpful in reducing overall cost because you can get groceries as opposed to eating at the park.

Food prices: Along with a hotel, this is likely the area where you will be able to save the most amount of money depending on how you do it. There are online videos and articles to help you find cheap eats.

Eating out for all your meals will be the most expensive option. If you did three meals a day in the park Monday through Friday and only did quick service meals, for two adults and two children, you could easily spent at least $120 per day. Add on snacks and sit-down restaurants and that total could explode.

Whatever you do, try to avoid purchasing in-park beverages.

What is likely the most realistic budget option is to plan to eat a couple of meals at the park and buy some signature snacks and desserts like Dole Whip or dill pickles, but to make plenty of meals at your Airbnb (another reason to pick this for accommodations). Budget about $100 for groceries for the week and plan simple meals like eggs or oatmeal for breakfast, sandwiches for lunch and easy dinners, since you’ll be tired from the park. Plan another $100-200 for a sit-down dinner or two, along with snacks — it’ll still cost less than if you were to eat all your meals at the park.

Dole Whip and a Dole Whip Float at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Herb Scribner, Deseret News

Total price:

If you were going the more expensive route (not including travel costs), you could expect to pay $4,667.35 for a family of four, not including tax (more if you spend more on food as well).

If you were to go the more budget option, you could expect to pay around $2,812, not including taxes or travel.