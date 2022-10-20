Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Zoolie Ghoulie returns to Henson Robinson Zoo
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Henson Robinson Zoo's Zoolie Ghoulie returns this year. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can bring the family to the zoo and show off their Halloween costumes and get some trick-or-treating done. Tickets for the event...
foxillinois.com
Free shuttle rides to Zoolie Ghoulie
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now catch a ride to the Zoolie Ghoulie event at the Henson Robinson Zoo. The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is giving free rides between the zoo and downtown on Saturday. Trips to the zoo start at 12:30 p.m. and go until 4...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police hosting Halloween safety event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police want to help you and your kids stay safe this Halloween. Law enforcement officials along with other city departments will be hosting a Halloween safety event. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 26 outside the Springfield Police...
foxillinois.com
LHS students rebuild Santa's home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lanphier High School students started working their magic to rebuild the Santa house that will be in front of Robin Roberts Stadium. The students will build the house from scratch. The project is part of Lanphier's building trade class, where students get hands-on experience in...
foxillinois.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Heritage Museum hosts trick-or-treating with Abe
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Families could have gotten some trick-or-treating done early and also learned about the nation's 16th president. On Saturday, the Lincoln Heritage Museum hosted its trick-or-treat with Abe event. The goal of the vent was to get kids engaged with history. Kids were given an immersive...
foxillinois.com
Decatur Fire Department responds to cooking fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, the Decatur Fire Department put out a cooking fire. The fire happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. When crews arrived at the house, they reported seeing smoke coming from the front door and eaves of the house. Officials...
foxillinois.com
Firefighters battle blaze at 2 nearby trailers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield fire officials are investigating after two separate fires broke out in the same area. The first fire happened at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in a trailer that was under demolition. We're told that the fire was quickly extinguished and then the second fire engulfed...
foxillinois.com
Movie night to raise money for Jayden Veesenmeyer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sherman Village Park Amphitheater is hosting a movie night to show its support for Jayden Veesenmeyer. Vessenmeyer collapsed during a football game in September. It was later discovered that he had suffered a subdural hematoma after a big hit. The money raised will be...
foxillinois.com
Man killed in Stonington train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man killed in a train crash Friday has been identified. Christian County Coroner Amy C. Calvert Winans says 69-year-old Stephen Jordan was killed while operating equipment on the train tracks. The crash happened near American Legion Way and the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in...
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville Police Department hosting drug take back
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are hosting a drug takeback event. Officials say the drug takeback will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
foxillinois.com
3-year-old dead, Macoupin County woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
foxillinois.com
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
foxillinois.com
Adams Street closed for water service installation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Westbound Adams Street will be closed to thru traffic between 3rd and 4th street beginning Monday, Oct. 24. The closure is for a water service installation by City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). Officials say this work is expected to take multiple days. Lanes will...
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
Bailey takes post-debate swings at Pritzker: 'Every state agency is an absolute failure'
The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign, state Sen. Darren Bailey allowed himself a victory lap by greeting supporters at a Springfield buffet.
foxillinois.com
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
