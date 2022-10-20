ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

police1.com

Chicago police create tracking program to help deter car thieves

CHICAGO — One sheriff’s department has created a proactive solution to deter would-be vehicle thieves and carjackers. According to ABC 7 Chicago, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office believes letting criminals know cars are equipped with tracking technology will deter thefts. "It's difficult when you're constantly feeling as...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot, critically wounded in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 12:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when someone in a red sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 50, shot in apartment hallway in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside his apartment complex Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from a 2nd floor apartment, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

