Washington State

Woke YouTuber fantasizes about Ben Shapiro getting 'gassed' in next Holocaust

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

W oke YouTuber Ethan Klein is coming under fire after fantasizing about Ben Shapiro being "gassed first" in the next Holocaust .

Klein, famous for vaping and reacting to other people's work, made the comment Monday on his H3TV podcast.

"If there's another Holocaust and people start rounding up the Jews ... I hope Ben [Shapiro] gets gassed first," he said in a video. The video appears to have been removed from YouTube.

Klein's comments came during a discussion of Kanye West's recent remarks, which many have criticized as antisemitic.

"It's super antisemitic. Obviously, Jewish people are not a monolith, and there's not a conspiracy," Klein, who is Jewish, said . "Just referring things to Jewish industries, it plays into the trope that there's a cabal of Jewish people that controls the world, which is what Hitler said — and you know it comes before violence."

Shapiro entered the conversation because of his relationship to Candace Owens through the Daily Wire platform.

"Candace Owens also works for the Daily Wire , and [West's] apparently getting all this fun antisemitism from her it seems like, and they just love it," Klein said.

In the wake of Klein's comments, he has been bashed on social media, but Shapiro did not join in on the criticism.

"If there were another Holocaust, I would hope that Ethan and his family escaped," he tweeted. "But maybe that's just me."

Klein's channel remains up and running on YouTube.

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
