MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 CANDIDATES
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FEBRUARY REFERENDUM VOTE, GET A CHILDCARE UPDATE
The Crookston School Board met on Monday evening in the Crookston High School media center. The feature program was an update from Stephanie Okroi (pictured right), who is looking to open a daycare center in Washington School. She is a daycare center owner in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with 83 kids. Okroi gave a disheartening.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Humans Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO CALL PUBLIC HEARINGS ON MULTIPLE ROAD PROJECTS
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation on the Coalition of Greater MN Cities by Marty Seifert. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting...
ROGER AND LOIS SAMUELSON FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CREATED FOR HEALTHCARE STUDENTS AT RIVERVIEW
The RiverView Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Roger and Lois Samuelson Family Healthcare Scholarship. The scholarship is for Crookston, Climax, or Fisher high school graduates enrolled or with the intention to enroll in a post-secondary program in a healthcare field. Roger and the late Lois Samuelson...
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
Agnes Sellin – Obit
Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS FOR BUSINESS AWARDS UNTIL NEXT FRIDAY
The Crookston Area Chamber Business Awards will be held on Friday, December 2, at the Chamber Celebration “Night of Stars” The Chamber is requesting nominations for the awards and is accepting them until Friday, November 4. The nomination form for the awards can be found below, with all of the categories for the awards.
CHAMBER AMBASSADORS STOP AT IRISHMAN’S SHANTY TO CONGRATULATE NEW OWNER, ANDY GREGG
To say that the Irishman’s Shanty has been a force of nature and a staple in the Crookston Community is an understatement. As Paul Gregg proudly talked about the ownership history of the Irishman’s Shanty, he recalled a few conversations he had with Andy, specifically telling Andy, “I want you to be the person here.” Paul entered the business in 1984 when his two older brothers operated Gregg Potato across the street. Fresh out of college and into the Shanty is a path both Paul and Andy took. Andy comes with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and thought he would try entrepreneurship. Paul graduated with a two-year degree in Hotel Restaurant Management, followed by a four-year finance degree from Mankato.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 24, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. April Marie Kimbro, 25, of Oklee, for Neglect or Endangerment of a Child. Kayla Christine Vareberg, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Devin Joseph Williams, 26, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Jeremy Thomas Rezac,...
CROOKSTON PIRATE ATHLETICS TO HOST PAC MEETING ON OCTOBER 27
The Crookston High School Athletic Department will have the Winter Parent-Athlete-Coach (PAC) meeting on Thursday, October 27 at Crookston High School. They will meet briefly in the auditorium before Boys and Girls Hockey, Wrestling and Dance will meet with the individual coaches of their sport. Note: Registration for winter activities...
CROOKSTON ASKS PUBLIC TO CHECK THEIR WATER AND CONTINUE LIMITING THEIR WATER USE
As a result of a recently occurring water main break on the Transmission line into the City of Crookston, which is currently being repaired, the City of Crookston is asking and encouraging all citizens to make every effort to reduce water consumption until further notice. At this moment in time,...
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
“RIT” Comes to Thief River Falls
We are in for a treat, when the musical program RIT is performed at the Northland College auditorium on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 pm. Snorre Lodge is bringing back Norwegian artists Reidun Horvei and Inger-Kristine Riber, who performed “Migrasong” in Thief River Falls back in 2018.
Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel. They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County...
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Scores Four Goals in the Final Nine Minutes to Upend UND 4-1
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team scored four goals in the final nine minutes to pick up a 4-1 come from behind victory over the University of North Dakota ACHA team Saturday, October 22 at Icon Sports Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The Golden...
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF
Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO GARAGE FIRE ON 6TH AVE. N
At approximately 3:00 pm on Monday, October 24, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1124 6th Ave. N for a report of a structure fire. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage significantly involved in the fire. The fire was extinguished, with the garage suffering extensive damage. A small shed next to the garage was also damaged. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
