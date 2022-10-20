ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

MEET THE 2022 CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 CANDIDATES

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANTS FOR FIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

The Crookston City Council met on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, Charles “Corky” Reynolds introduced Jordan Bergquist, the new Humans Resources Director who began employment for City Hall in June.
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 25, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Chapter AXPEO and the United Way Board of Directors on the week of October 24-28. City of Crookston Fall Clean Up Week is October 24-28. Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 24 hours prior to your collection day. For more information, visit the Crookston City website at www.crookston.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/760/Fall-Clean-Up-Week-Info-PDF.
CROOKSTON, MN
Agnes Sellin – Obit

Agnes Sellin, 91 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls, MN with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Red Lake Falls.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
CHAMBER AMBASSADORS STOP AT IRISHMAN’S SHANTY TO CONGRATULATE NEW OWNER, ANDY GREGG

To say that the Irishman’s Shanty has been a force of nature and a staple in the Crookston Community is an understatement. As Paul Gregg proudly talked about the ownership history of the Irishman’s Shanty, he recalled a few conversations he had with Andy, specifically telling Andy, “I want you to be the person here.” Paul entered the business in 1984 when his two older brothers operated Gregg Potato across the street. Fresh out of college and into the Shanty is a path both Paul and Andy took. Andy comes with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and thought he would try entrepreneurship. Paul graduated with a two-year degree in Hotel Restaurant Management, followed by a four-year finance degree from Mankato.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. April Marie Kimbro, 25, of Oklee, for Neglect or Endangerment of a Child. Kayla Christine Vareberg, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Devin Joseph Williams, 26, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Jeremy Thomas Rezac,...
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON PIRATE ATHLETICS TO HOST PAC MEETING ON OCTOBER 27

The Crookston High School Athletic Department will have the Winter Parent-Athlete-Coach (PAC) meeting on Thursday, October 27 at Crookston High School. They will meet briefly in the auditorium before Boys and Girls Hockey, Wrestling and Dance will meet with the individual coaches of their sport. Note: Registration for winter activities...
CROOKSTON, MN
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
GRAND FORKS, ND
“RIT” Comes to Thief River Falls

We are in for a treat, when the musical program RIT is performed at the Northland College auditorium on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00 pm. Snorre Lodge is bringing back Norwegian artists Reidun Horvei and Inger-Kristine Riber, who performed “Migrasong” in Thief River Falls back in 2018.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Thefts Reported Over the Weekend in TRF

Three theft reports were made to police over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the 300 block of Knight Ave North Friday morning on a report of “theft of personal items from a vehicle which was parked and left unlocked.”. Police responded to the 100 block...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO GARAGE FIRE ON 6TH AVE. N

At approximately 3:00 pm on Monday, October 24, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 1124 6th Ave. N for a report of a structure fire. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a detached garage significantly involved in the fire. The fire was extinguished, with the garage suffering extensive damage. A small shed next to the garage was also damaged. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
GRAND FORKS, ND

