Adams County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake destroyed by fire

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A fire at the Wilbur-Ellis Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake destroyed the building and kept firefighters busy for hours on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23.   The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place alert around 4:30 p.m. for anyone living within a mile to the northeast of the plant.  Firefighters from Grant County Fire District...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season

Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
