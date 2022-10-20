Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake destroyed by fire
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A fire at the Wilbur-Ellis Fertilizer plant southeast of Moses Lake destroyed the building and kept firefighters busy for hours on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place alert around 4:30 p.m. for anyone living within a mile to the northeast of the plant. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District...
What caused the fiery plane wreck at Tri-Cities Airport last month? New details
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
ifiberone.com
Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
1 dead, 1 injured in house fire at Moses Lake’s Larson community
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One woman died and a man was seriously injured when half of a duplex caught on fire in the Larson community on Thursday night. To this point, it’s still unclear what caused the fatal blaze. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 8900-block of Craw Ln in Moses...
nbcrightnow.com
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Fairgrounds offers indoor open riding for winter season
Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter. The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
ifiberone.com
Authorities identify person killed in Moses Lake house fire; details about blaze released
MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night. Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake. The blaze was...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man after trying to talk about a stolen car
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media, a man was arrest after deputies found a stolen car. According to the sheriff’s office, a person driving a stolen car took off during a traffic stop. The car was later found abandoned. Deputies saw a man...
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
Welcome home, Sprite! Ox returns to local farm following fire damage
CHENEY, Wash. — In August, Sullivan Family Farms took a deep hit. The Williams Lake Fire caused them to lose significant amounts of hay and timber. They also saw damage to their irrigation system. But the biggest hit of all was to their ox Sprite, who is the heart of their farm. Sprite faced serious injuries from his burns, leaving...
More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings
Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Crash that closed road in Richland being investigated as "vehicular assault"
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. 10-18-22 According to the Richland Police Department (RPD), George Washington Way in Richland is now fully open to traffic. The crash that closed the road early Tuesday morning is now being investigated by the Collision Investigation Team as vehicular assault. The RPD reports that the...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0