World-renowned musician shares with students

Sandeep Das, tabla virtuoso, plays on stage for students in the Lima Senior High School auditorium. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — “My journey to music started quite by accident. My father got a complaint from school that I had been disturbing class by tapping on my desk. When asked to stop, I began tapping with my feet,” Sandeep Das told students on Thursday.

His father got two drums. Seeing them on the coffee table, Das asked his father, “What’s that?”

His father replied, “That’s a tabla and your lessons start tonight.”

A tabla is two drums of different size and shape that are played while sitting beside one another by a seated tabla player striking both drum heads quickly with their fingers and palms.

Das, featured performer at this weekend’s Lima Symphony concert, shared some of his experiences with the students at Lima Senior High School. His passion and dedication to his craft was well-recieved by the students.

Das told of starting formal lessons at age seven and about his debut concert at age 17 with sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar. Das has since established himself as one of India’s leading tabla maestros. Das has collaborated with top musicians and ensembles from across the world such as Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, with whom he has performed for the past 21 years.

Das is currently based in Boston, Massachusetts. His collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma for The Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home – won the Grammy award for Best World Music Album at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017.

Das will be performing with the Lima Symphony Orchestra Saturday at 7:30 in the Crouse Performance Hall at the Veteran’s Memorial Civic and Convention Center.

