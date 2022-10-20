BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO