82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Trooper Hospitalized After DUI Suspect Slams Into His Patrol Vehicle Sunday
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the arrest of a Bear man after he collided with a state police vehicle, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said at approximately 3:25, this morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022, a trooper was traveling southbound...
WMDT.com
Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following a domestic incident Friday morning. Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 300 block of Broadstairs Place. It was determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Rayski Walters, had threatened the female victim.
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by K9, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a call of a man acting erratically. Authorities said White had PCP in his system at the time of the incident. Video of an officer sitting on White’s back as he ordered a police K9 to bite him went viral, spurring outrage.
dsp.delaware.gov
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot
A fight between two street cleaners turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section. Police say during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
firststateupdate.com
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras. Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair other than they want to identify them "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist, you're urged to...
Gloucester Township police searching for dark sedan in connection with hit-and-run
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police are investigating a hit-and-run from last Thursday. The crash happened on Landing Road near Old Black Horse Pike.Police say a dark, four-door sedan crashed into a parked car. The impact pushed that car into another parked vehicle. Detectives say there were four people in the striking vehicle that left the scene.If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call Gloucester township police.
Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses
STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
Mercury
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
