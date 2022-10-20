Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
country1037fm.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
Family of child abducted 50+ years ago hands out flyers in South Carolina
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel […]
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
live5news.com
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County announces early voting locations opening Monday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — In-person early voting for the November 8th General Election for Berkley County starts Monday, October 24th through Saturday, November 5th, at the following locations:. Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Hanahan Library: 1216 Old Murray...
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
live5news.com
FACT OR FICTION: Are reports of fentanyl in Halloween candy true?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling about the threat of children getting a synthetic opioid in their trick-or-treat bags this year—right next to their Kit Kat bars and Skittles. Experts, however, say parents should be more concerned about other risks. Fentanyl...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
nationalfisherman.com
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Jamie Smotherman and Andrew Heitman
Right before the COVID shut down, Jamie and Andrew met through the Hinge dating app and had their first date at Gather Greenville. They dated for almost two years until Andrew dropped to one knee on the Avenue of Oaks in Charleston. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grace Church in downtown Greenville, and the reception took place at the Huguenot Mill. While guests left the reception with jars of honey sourced from Jamie’s dad’s beehives in Manchester, Tennessee, the couple’s departure was like a fairy tale, with lots of bubbles and a horse-drawn carriage.
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Sunday night crash on I-26 westbound. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened at exit 215 and is currently shutting down two left lanes. It was reported just before 11 p.m. and does involve injuries, according to troopers in...
