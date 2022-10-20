Read full article on original website
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Lowcountry Boil: The South’s Most Debated Dish
"Seriously, dude. Who the hell puts crab in a Lowcountry boil?!" I'm sitting on the back deck of the Pour House in Charleston, SC, eavesdropping as the guys in front of me get into it. Onion, no onion. Beer, no beer. Good-humor insults of one's upbringing ensue. The thing is,...
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
100 local heroes to get free Chick-fil-A for a year as new location opens in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Chick-fil-A location in the Lowcountry is honoring and rewarding dozens of local heroes for making a difference in their community. The Atlanta-based chain’s newest location, located at 1726 State Road in the Cane Bay Shopping Center in Summerville, opens on Thursday. Instead of the traditional giveaways for the first 100 […]
Family of abducted child hands out flyers on Daniel Island
DANIEL ISLAND (WCBD) – The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel Island. […]
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
Yacht Manufacturer Invests $12 Million in South Carolina Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A South Carolina boat manufacturer plans to...
Breeze Airways adds 4 destinations from Charleston International
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday one new direct flight and three new BreezeThru destinations from Charleston International Airport. The low-fare airline announced a direct flight to Cincinnati beginning Feb. 8. The flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the direct flight, the airline...
3rd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service before being extradited from Texas to North Charleston. Williams-Dupree was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Around […]
Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments. Neighbors say they heard several shots fired earlier in the...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Police locate man reported missing after leaving James Island restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
