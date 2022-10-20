ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Deadline to register to vote absentee in Michigan is today

Michigan (WNEM) - Michigan residents who are interested in voting absentee in the Nov. 8 general election need to register online or by mail Monday, Oct. 24. Eligible residents can register online by midnight via Michigan.gov/Vote. If registering by mail, their application must be postmarked with Monday’s date. Residents...
