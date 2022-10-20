Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Dry and warm most of Tuesday, rain returns Tuesday evening & Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan and it’s been beautiful as we’ve started a brand new workweek with another day of above average warmth!. As we head into the evening hours, clouds are starting to move in, but don’t let those fool you!...
WNEM
Deadline to register to vote absentee in Michigan is today
Michigan (WNEM) - Michigan residents who are interested in voting absentee in the Nov. 8 general election need to register online or by mail Monday, Oct. 24. Eligible residents can register online by midnight via Michigan.gov/Vote. If registering by mail, their application must be postmarked with Monday’s date. Residents...
Comments / 0