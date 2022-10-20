Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Idaho woman arrested following high-speed chase, crash in Kane County
KANAB, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 42-year-old Idaho woman with drugs and a gun in her car led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday in Kane County before crashing into a tree. Devnee Dawn Petefish was clocked at speeds of up to 121 mph...
kuer.org
High-speed rail in Utah? UTA says sure, if the money’s there
Could high-speed rail be in Utah’s future? Gov. Spencer Cox thinks so. Imagine getting on a train in downtown Salt Lake City after eating breakfast and hopping off 300 miles later in St. George just in time for lunch. During his October monthly news conference, Gov. Cox said a...
890kdxu.com
Cedar City Ranked Among Top Micropolitans in the Country
(Cedar City, UT) -- A national study has placed Cedar City among the top micropolitans in the country. A micropolitan is defined as an urban area with a population between ten- and 50-thousand people and outlying areas with close economic ties to those communities. The study was conducted by a think tank called Heartland Forward. Cedar City is ranked eighth for its economic growth over the last five years. Only one other community in Utah made the list -- Heber -- which ranked third.
ksl.com
Fire nearly destroys Chinese restaurant with 18-year history in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Heavy smoke billowed into the sky as a fire raged through a Chinese restaurant on South Bluff Street in St. George on Monday. The blaze caused such significant damage that it will be some time before the business reopens, while the barber school next door was spared any fire damage, thanks to a set of large ventilation fans that disrupted the spread of the blaze.
890kdxu.com
St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely
(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
suindependent.com
St. George’s Four-Month Winter Concert Series Kicks Off October 24th, 2022
St. George’s new 4-month Winter Concert Series Brings Community Members Of All Ages And Musical Tastes Together. ST. GEORGE— The City of St. George’s free Concert in the Park series was so popular that a new idea emerged: arrange more live music for the residents of the City. The result is the Winter Concert Series, a festive celebration of music that brings community members of all ages together once a month from October through January.
kslnewsradio.com
Body found in Washington County identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
