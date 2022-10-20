Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
WBTV
Investigation underway after mother says her autistic child was tied to a chair in Rowan County elementary school
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into a complaint made by the mother of an autistic child who attends Hurley Elementary School. According to the complaint, the non-verbal six-year-old child was tied to a chair in a classroom by the teacher.
WBTV
UCPS student information made vulnerable due to insufficient security protections, superintendent says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private information of students at schools districts and charter schools across the state were left vulnerable by a software misconfiguration by a third-party vendor, Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told parents in a letter this week. According to the letter, the misconfiguration came...
WSOC Charlotte
More 911 callers are getting ride-shares after launch of MEDIC initiative
CHARLOTTE — More people are calling 911 and getting a ride-share instead of an ambulance in Mecklenburg County. Last October, MEDIC started a program that would give some callers the option to take a ride-share to the hospital. Over the past year, MEDIC says about 500 people opted for...
WBTV
‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – The “nation’s report card” is showing that students across North Carolina had learning setbacks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year, show that decades of academic progress were erased and racial disparities were widened.
Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy, which varies depending on employee roles and functions. That’s after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines. Roles that require in-office work, including employees at financial centers, will continue to be...
WBTV
Livingstone College working to increase security on campus following homecoming shooting incident
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A little more than a week after a shooting incident left at least five people injured during a homecoming concert on the campus of Livingstone College, school leaders are outlining plans to improve safety on the campus. They’ll be looking over campus lighting, walkways, identification policies,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte
Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
WBTV
How to track crime in your neighborhood, housing lawyer shares legal obligations for landlords to maintain safe living spaces
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is on your side getting legal advice after a Northwest Charlotte family’s home was shot into earlier this week. Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
WBTV
Special meeting called in Town of Spencer for Wednesday night
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A special meeting has been called for the Spencer Board of Alderman for Wednesday night. Consider a Budget Amendment for the purchase of a Fire Truck with equipment. Consider authorizing the Town Manager to execute a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions for the purchase of a...
WBTV
Loose leaf collection begins October 31 in the City of Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On, Monday, October 31, the City of Concord will begin its annual loose leaf collection season. Loose leaf season will run from October 31 through February 10; during this time residents may place un-bagged leaves at the curb for collection during their assigned week. No loose...
WSOC Charlotte
‘I am disappointed’: Local mother claims teacher tied son who has autism to chair
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A local elementary school teacher is off the job and one mother claims it’s because the teacher tied her son to a chair. The district told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that they’re conducting an internal investigation, but the mother wants police to step in.
WBTV
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming
"The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said.
WBTV
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
Crews began a search for the missing person and found the man’s body at the bottom of a cliff. Most of the early voting locations will open up at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 and remain open until 6 p.m. Police arrest man accused of killing woman at ATM...
The Black Political Caucus: Chair talks about mission, work in Charlotte-Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been one of the most influential Charlotte groups. They’ve also given some of the most sought-after political endorsements. On the Political Beat, Reporter Joe Bruno spoke to BPC Chair Caleb Theodros about the group’s mission and work....
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Couple Sentenced to Prison for Stealing from High School Booster Club
CHARLOTTE — The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School athletic booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. The husband was also sentenced for obtaining more than $236,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to cover up the theft, says Dena King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
