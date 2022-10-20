ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Heavy rain closes trails today at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed today due to heavy rains. Officials said this includes all of its trails at the state park. We will keep you updated whenever the trails reopen. For the latest weather coverage, go here.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center

VIDEO: Battle of the Bands: Tulia Hornets and Dimmitt Bobcats. VIDEO: Canyon ISD athletics inducts first ever Hall of Fame class. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring. Updated: 13 hours ago. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall County Sheriff’s Office joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors app’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app. Ring allows law enforcement agencies to sign up on the app to access and monitor neighborhoods in the area. Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says,...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Plainview man arrested, charged after alleged assault with knife

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man has been arrested following an assault with a knife on Sunday. Plainview Police responded to the 700 block of Milwee Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a neck wound, according to a press release. According to police, Nick Griego...
PLAINVIEW, TX
KFDA

Polls are open: Early voting begins for November General Election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polls are open today as early voting begins for the November General Election. This year the voting machines will look a little different. The voting process now has an added paper and scanner element to the voting scene. “So, the most important thing that voters need...
POTTER COUNTY, TX

