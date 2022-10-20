Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDA
Heavy rain closes trails today at Palo Duro Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park are closed today due to heavy rains. Officials said this includes all of its trails at the state park. We will keep you updated whenever the trails reopen. For the latest weather coverage, go here.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo schools attend mentoring program at Discovery Center
VIDEO: Battle of the Bands: Tulia Hornets and Dimmitt Bobcats. VIDEO: Canyon ISD athletics inducts first ever Hall of Fame class. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring. Updated: 13 hours ago. Randall County Sheriff's Office announced it is joining the Neighbors app by...
KFDA
Amarillo High Head Coach gets to lead his daughters on and off the court
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo High volleyball team has established a dominate program over the years and now is under the leadership of head coach Mike Moffitt. This year is a little special for Coach Moffitt as he gets to coach his two daughters, Jo and Bird. “The tradition of...
KFDA
TxDOT crews to work on I-40 eastbound, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on I-40 eastbound starting Oct. 26. TxDOT says the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed for bridge joint repair from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
KFDA
Woman hit by minivan in Amarillo, suffers life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was hit by a minivan on Saturday night and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Police were called to South Western Street and Shelby Drive just before 10 p.m. last night. Officials say a 44-year-old woman walked into traffic and was hit by the...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2018 Jeep Compass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2018 Jeep Compass. The vehicle was reported stolen near the 4400 block of Canyon Dr. on Friday, Oct. 17. The vehicle should display Texas license RTR-5812 and the last...
KFDA
Randall County Sheriff’s Office joins Ring’s ‘Neighbors app’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced they have joined Ring’s Neighbors app, a real-time crime and safety alert app. Ring allows law enforcement agencies to sign up on the app to access and monitor neighborhoods in the area. Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis says,...
KFDA
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have identified two people involved in a shooting on Saturday evening at Goodfellas Bar and Grill in Plainview. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Carlos Salinas in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
KFDA
Plainview man arrested, charged after alleged assault with knife
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man has been arrested following an assault with a knife on Sunday. Plainview Police responded to the 700 block of Milwee Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a neck wound, according to a press release. According to police, Nick Griego...
KFDA
Polls are open: Early voting begins for November General Election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Polls are open today as early voting begins for the November General Election. This year the voting machines will look a little different. The voting process now has an added paper and scanner element to the voting scene. “So, the most important thing that voters need...
