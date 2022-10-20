Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw.

Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home

Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to walk.

His hooves reportedly hadn’t been trimmed in 12 years.

“They were grown up and curled around,” said Julie Larish, humane agent, Belmont County Hoof & Paw. “What we’re going to have to do is take that off, little by little. He had his first vet appointment yesterday. His feet are so bad that it’s affecting his knees and his muscles. He’s in extreme pain. So he’s got a long road. It’s going to be at least a year before we get him turned around.”

The donkey was found stranded on a huge mound and unable to get down.

“He was living on top of a pile of poop,” Larish noted.

She said none of the animals found at the Indian Run property were starving.

“All of the animals were fed,” she said. “We’re not saying the gentleman did not feed his animals. And he watered his animals. The problem was they were living in such filthy conditions.”

Of the 25 cats and kittens, three have died.

The rest are being fostered in a cat sanctuary, many ill and injured, and most are wild and difficult to handle.

“A lot of them have upper respiratory infections,” Larish said. “We have one missing an eye. We have one missing a foot.”

The eleven dogs seem to be adjusting.

“The dogs surprisingly are a delight,” she said with a smile. “They have no house training. As you can tell, they’re jumping around everywhere.”

The oldest and most injured—Blackie—with a broken leg, had been a mass of matted fur.

He appears to have found a forever home with Larish.

“He’s a mama’s boy now,” she said, holding him and giving him a kiss on the head. “He just sits on a blanket by mama’s desk with the heater. And we just have a good old time.”

The rest are up for adoption.

For more information, you can call (610) 314-5203.

And contributions can be made at any Huntington Bank, in care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.