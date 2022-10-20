Read full article on original website
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
Meijer announces discounts on produce for customers using SNAP
Meijer shoppers in Michigan who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get discounts on fruits and vegetables as grocery bills continue to inflate with high food costs. The discounts apply at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and are expected to remain in effect for a...
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
Michigan schools fight teacher mental health crisis
LANSING – Pandemic-stressed teachers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District draw for prizes each month to boost their morale. “Teachers donate a little money each month, maybe to be able to wear jeans on Friday,” said Joe Sbar, a school psychologist for the district. “This money is pooled, and used to buy prizes, like a gift card that is then raffled off.”
Powerball jackpot swells to enticing $625 million
The Powerball drawing for Oct. 24 has swelled to a mind-numbing $625 million jackpot. According to the Michigan Lottery, the jackpot would have a cash option of $300 million. "If a lucky player wins the $625 million jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won," a Michigan Lottery press release reads. "Tonight’s drawing will be the 35th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. One ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot."
Ousted Tennessee ex-lawmaker arrested on DUI charge in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee lawmaker who was expelled from his seat in 2016 is facing charges for a downtown Nashville car crash of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, former Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham was in the...
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
Fiber-optic network to boost Waverly internet speed
Internet speeds in Waverly will soon get a boost as Royell Communications is laying fiber-optic network cable throughout the city. City Clerk Mark Samaras said most of the people in town already use Royell for internet service, so a lot of things, other than the speed of the internet, will remain the same after they finish working.
